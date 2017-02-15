WWE News: Main Event Star Taking Even More Extended Time Off – Here’s Why

While it is always good to build up new talent and give them more time in the spotlight, it is hard to keep everything running smoothly when your main event stars are out of action. John Cena is the true face of WWE, and there is no doubt about that, but he seems to be leaning toward the ways of The Rock. That’s why he won’t be seen again for an extended period of time and why his match at WrestleMania 33 won’t be at the top of the card.

For weeks now, the possible match that John Cena will take part in at WrestleMania 33 has been said to be one that won’t be huge. As Wrestling Inc. reported, it is one that “wouldn’t be celebrated,” and that is likely why he dropped the WWE Championship so quickly after winning it at the Royal Rumble.

Well, the reason he won’t have a high-profile match at the pay-per-view (PPV) in April is that he won’t be around much after it. Yes, John Cena is taking even more extended time off from WWE, and now, the world knows why.

Cageside Seats is reporting that John Cena is expected to step away from the WWE once again after WrestleMania 33 and it will be to film another movie. The film is called The Pact, and it is a comedy starring Cena and Leslie Mann.

Cena locked up the role in November, and according to The Wrap, it is set to be released on April 20, 2018. The Pact follows three sets of parents who learn their daughters have a pact to lose their virginity at the school prom, and that leads to them doing whatever they can to stop them.

Not only is this the reason for his time off, but it is also likely the reason that Cena is not being written into a higher level match at WrestleMania 33.

He won the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, and then he dropped it a mere two weeks later to Bray Wyatt at the Elimination Chamber. Now, he’s without a title and really without a storyline of any kind, but he’s about to be put into one.

Along with helping out the Total Divas storyline, Cena’s time off is a big reason that he will likely be partnered up with Nikki Bella to take on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 in a tag match.

The two real-life couples have had some run-ins before, and a lot of this angle was set up this past Sunday at the Elimination Chamber. Miz had some run-ins with Cena during the match and was even eliminated by the face of the company, so you know the awesome one won’t be happy about that.

Earlier in the night, Natalya attacked Nikki Bella backstage after their match, and the two had to be separated. Maryse was standing nearby and ended up getting caught in the middle and covered in powder or something.

Forbes reports that adding all of that together is fueling the match, but reality TV revenues will also come into play. WWE scored record money in the fourth quarter of 2016, and it would not hurt their cause to have ratings for Total Divas go up even more.

As expected, WrestleMania 33 is going to be the biggest event of the year for WWE, and it will begin new storylines heading into the late spring and summer. They want the top of the card to be filled with those who are going to jump right into new angles and be around to be involved in them. John Cena taking more time off to film another movie in The Pact means he won’t be that high on the ladder for the PPV, and his match certainly won’t be the main event for a title.

