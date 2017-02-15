‘Teen Mom’ Bombshell! Star Tyler Baltierra Admits ‘Cheating’ On Caitlynn Lowell

Another cheating scandal is rocking Teen Mom OG. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are the latest victims of infidelity and they aren’t afraid to dish on what really happened. What did Baltierra say about his cheating ways?

Radar Online is reporting that Lowell seemingly confirmed the rumors of an affair. Although MTV didn’t include the scandalous story on Teen Mom, Lowell took to social media and admitted that Baltierra cheated on her with another woman.

“Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me,” she wrote. “He’s busted.”

Tyler Baltierra Reveals Book Excerpt Amid Cheating Scandal: 'I Have To Get Sober!' https://t.co/lm4W7walqs — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) February 14, 2017

Hollywood Life reports that the rumors first surfaced when a blind item revealed the news on the site, Crazy Days and Nights. “The MTV cameras have turned a blind eye to the cheating by this significant other of a OG Teen Mom because it doesn’t fit in the storyline for this season for the couple,” the source claimed.

Of course, Lowell was only joking and her post prompted Baltierra to get in on the action. “Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too!” he chimed in. “Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him… idk it was dark and I was drunk.”

Lowell then shared a selfie and wrote, “Much love and a big #F**koff to the haters, but sooo much love for my lovers.”

All kidding aside, Lowell and Baltierra have gone through their share of marital problems over the years. On the latest season of Teen Mom OG, Lowell battled bouts of depression and anxiety after giving birth to Novalee. She even went through rehab to deal with her issues, though Baltierra later criticized her when she went back to her old ways.

“You know what Cate? You better figure something out soon,” he told her at one point. “Listen, if you go into this thing again I got to check out. I’ll get hardened. I’ll close everyone off. It’s safe that way.”

Baltierra’s comments made Lowell break down and cry. “I feel like my mental illness ruins everything!” she admitted.

Tune in to @thedoctorstv TODAY to watch me & my wife @catelynnmtv spread the word on mental illness awareness & post partum depression A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Nov 11, 2016 at 6:08am PST

They eventually worked through their differences and remained together. Even still, the latest rumors of infidelity aren’t helping their case any. Will the rumors lead to another breakup on Teen Mom OG?

According to OK Magazine, Baltierra also addressed how the cheating scandal might make it onto the show in the near future. Referencing MTV, Baltierra told fans, “Trust me, they would LOVE if that was true!”

Baltierra later shared how the rumors provided a good laugh for him and Lowell. “Oh absolutely! We laughed all the way through lunch tweeting back & forth about it,” he wrote. “We have way too much fun!”

In addition to the cheating scandal, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Lowell is also fighting pregnancy rumors. The Teen Mom star recently put down the rumors, however, when she shared a meme on social media. “When people ask me when I’m having another baby,” the meme, which was an old TV ad of old people falling down, read.

She captioned the post by writing, “For real tho.”

#workworkwork ????☀️❤️ A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Oct 23, 2016 at 3:58pm PDT

Lowell has discussed expanding her family in the past, so the pregnancy rumors aren’t a big stretch. The biggest obstacle at the moment is timing, but the 24-year-old has plenty of time left if she ever wants to have more kids. Baltierra has also expressed a desire to have a son, though there’s no telling what the future holds for this couple.

For now, it doesn’t sound like Baltierra ever cheated on Lowell. While they may have other marital problems to work through, at least they can joke about the cheating scandal and aren’t taking it too seriously.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG will premiere April 17, 2017.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1]