Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & Adam Levine Feud On ‘The Voice’ Amid Exit Rumors

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have famously stayed in their big over-sized couch chairs through every season of The Voice. And while other couches have come and gone (remember shimmying Shakira?), Adam and Blake have been consistent in their delightful love-ya-hate-ya-buddy bromance. Now, amid rumors that the two might be exiting soon, Levine and Shelton were joined by the other coaches for the next season, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani, in dishing to ET about what viewers of The Voice can expect.

Blake didn’t try to hide the challenges that he faces in having his girlfriend Gwen as his competition on the singing competition. Stefani was just as direct, and she joined the other coaches in revealing and fueling the fierce feud among them.

Season 12 of The Voice premieres February 27 on NBC, and while Shelton and Stefani weave some love into their war, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys aren’t holding back when it comes to fueling that feud. Levine admitted that Blake is a target for everyone.

“Here’s how it works, all of us mess with Blake, pretty much.”

However, Adam also painted a portrait of himself as a target from the other coaches.

“And I’m not saying this with any bitterness, or any resentment at all, ’cause I don’t have any,” insisted Levine, “but they go at me. I pretty much have no allies.”

While it’s known that Gwen and Blake are involved in a romantic relationship, Stefani also enjoys a friendship with Alicia. That’s left Adam as the lone ranger, with Shelton playing around with the concept by asking a question of Keys.

“Do you remember one time we ganged up on Adam? Such a liar.”

However, Alicia described Levine as “sensitive,” speculating that he had developed his sensitive side because she was “moving into that lane a little bit more.” Keys then turned her attention to dishing up the scoop in what goes on between Shelton and Stefani when it comes to taking their work on The Voice home at night.

“Him and Gwen definitely work together,” declared Alicia.

Stefani offered details of their battle banter as they drive home, declaring that she sometimes suspects Shelton of trying to trick her in order to get the edge in their competition on the show.

“We’ll be driving home at night and I’ll be like, ‘Do you think I should put these two people against each other?’ and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, yeah yeah,'” recalled Gwen. “I was like, ‘I don’t believe you! I think you’re trying to trick me right now!'”

While Stefani may feel indignant that her boyfriend is attempting to trick her into a wrong move, Blake sees the humor in the situation.

“There have been those moments and it is pretty funny,” admitted Shelton.

As for what will happen Gwen succeeds in outdoing Blake?

“She is sleeping on the couch, that is what happens,” Shelton joked.

“[Gwen Stefani] will be in the dog house.”

As for those rumors that Adam and Blake are headed for the exit door on The Voice, the coaches recently talked about the topic, reported Yahoo.

Even though Shelton and Levine have declared themselves to be “rusty old men,” they’ve become mainstays on The Voice. But Adam rejected naming a replacement to keep his chair warm.

“Well, I am irreplaceable,” summed up Levine. “I’m an excellent coach. I almost win every year… I will tell you this much: I will never take a season off.”

And if Adam does take a season to relax from The Voice, beware, he warned. Levine claimed that it’s an all-or-nothing situation.

“If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life.”

Gwen Stefani offered a different perspective on Adam, calling him “the most competitive person” that she’s ever met. But Gwen sees that competitive attitude as a powerful weapon, contending that “passionate” Levine uses his competitive nature to succeed.

@nbcthevoice ????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:08am PST

Apparently softened by the praise from Stefani, Adam finally named two possible replacements for himself on The Voice.

“When that day [when I quit] comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people,” emphasized Levine. “Maybe, like, I’d let Bruno Mars in the door…And we’ll see how many kids Justin Timberlake has, if he can handle another job.”

With Adam willing to let Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars keep his coach chair warm on The Voice, where does that leave Blake Shelton? The country music superstar chose David Lee Roth as his possible replacement.

Although it’s Blake and his bromance buddy who feature in most of those rumors about coaches exiting The Voice, another report speculated that Gwen Stefani also will be leaving the singing competition after the upcoming season.

Celeb Dirty Laundry noted that even though season 12 of The Voice hasn’t debuted yet, fans are speculating about season 13, with rumors that “lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be making room for chart toppers Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus.”

Christina starred as one of the four coaches on the first season of The Voice. And she’s not the only woman rumored to star on the singing competition in a future cycle.

The Latin Times speculated that season 13 of The Voice will feature an all-female coach lineup, noting that Miley Cyrus has been confirmed to return, while Shelton and Levine are rumored to be leaving along with Gwen.

In addition to Christina Aguilera, there is speculation that Jennifer Lopez could star as a coach on The Voice. If Alicia Keys stays on, that could turn Alicia, Jennifer, Christina and Miley into a girl power squad on The Voice.

