Chris Brown Reportedly Had A ‘Genuine Gesture’ For Rihanna On Valentine’s Day

Chris Brown allegedly spent Valentine’s Day thinking about Rihanna.

According to reports, Brown opted to send both Rihanna and her mom a bouquet of flowers to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, despite their seriously rocky past and amid reports he’s supposedly looking to get back together with his ex.

Just weeks after Brown and Rihanna were both spotted in the same club in New York City, sources alleged to Hollywood Life that Chris supposedly got into the Valentine’s Day spirit on February 14 with a “genuine gesture” for his ex after months of speculation that the two could potentially start dating again following Rihanna’s breakup with Drake in October.

“[Chris] sent Rihanna and her mother flowers for Valentine’s Day,” a source alleged of how Brown celebrated the holiday. “It was the least he could do for two women he has the utmost love and respect for.”

The insider then went on to call Brown’s supposed show of affection for his former girlfriend and her mom a “genuine gesture” because the singer wanted “to show them how special they are and let them know they’re on his mind on a day like this” as rumors swirl Chris wants to start dating his ex again.

As for why Chris allegedly turned his attention to Rihanna on Valentine’s Day, the site’s insider claimed that Brown was supposedly doing some soul searching and wants to be in love again.

“This type of s*** always happens to Chris on Valentine’s Day. He gets in touch with his feelings and starts reaching out to all his exes,” the source claimed of Brown. “Deep down, Chris wants to be in real, serious love.”

Neither Chris nor Rihanna have confirmed reports claiming he sent her and her mom a sweet gift for Valentine’s Day, though the twosome’s names have been thrown back together numerous times in recent months, despite the couple’s breakup back in 2013 and rumors the “Love On The Brain” singer may be looking to get back together with Drake.

After their run-in at a New York club in January, fans were quick to speculate that there could be a chance Chris Brown and Rihanna could soon get back together and start dating again after the twosome were both then headed to Paris, France, though it’s not thought the couple met up during their time in the city.

Fans even speculated last month that Brown and his ex may already be dating again and keeping their reconciled romance a secret after they were spotted in the same location multiple times.

However, despite fans urging Brown and Rihanna to start dating again, an insider revealed to DanceHallHipHop that there was nothing to the couple’s appearances in New York and Paris while adding that there’s little chance fans will ever see Chris and the pop superstar dating following their complicated past romance, which included Brown’s arrest for domestic violence in 2009.

“Two big name celebrities in the same club is not uncommon, so this is just by chance that they ended up at the same spot nothing more to it,” a source said, shutting down the reconciliation claims after Rihanna and Brown were spotted in the same location twice in the space of just a few days.

The insider also went on to claim that Rihanna, in particular, has no plans to ever get back together with Chris, revealing that the two allegedly haven’t spoken to each other in years prior to Hollywood Life’s claims that Brown sent his ex-girlfriend flowers.

“Maybe the last time [they spoke] was when she congratulated him on his daughter. [Royalty] is big now, that’s how long it has been,” continued the source.

And as for why a reconciliation with Brown is out of the question, the site went on to allege that it’s Rihanna who’s been dragging her feet and doesn’t want Chris back, claiming she believes her brand has outgrown her former relationship, which was on and off for several years after she and Chris first got together in 2008.

“[Rihanna] is way past all of that drama. Just seeing how mature she is now and big her brand is she is not getting back with Chris,” the insider said of why the “Needed Me” singer probably won’t be dating Chris again anytime soon. “She has completely closed that chapter of her life.”

What do you think of reports claiming Chris Brown may be looking to win back Rihanna after he reportedly sent her flowers?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]