Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Over Already? Why He Hit The Grammys Solo

It was rumored that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were going to make their official red carpet debut at the 2017 Grammys, so where was Selena?

The Grammys is always a huge night for the music world. Apart from all the great performances, fans also get to see their favorite couples hit the red carpet. This year, fans couldn’t wait to see Selena Gomez and The Weeknd together for their first official event. So why did The Weeknd show up solo?

Bustle is reporting that Gomez still wants to keep her romance with The Weeknd out of the public eye. Ever since Gomez’s meltdown last summer and subsequent stay in rehab, she has been keeping her life pretty private. This includes a step back from social media and rare public appearances. Is this why she chose not to attend the Grammys?

The Weeknd, of course, had to appear at the show because he was performing with Daft Punk. That didn’t, however, stop rumors from surfacing that The Weeknd and Gomez were already finished. That being said, the pair has yet to officially announce that they are dating, though there have been a lot of hints that say otherwise.

Gomez has not commented on why she didn’t attend the Grammys. No word yet on what she was doing on Sunday night. Her most recent post on social media was on Saturday when she shared a photo of herself outside a house. She captioned the image with “morning walks,” though her exact whereabouts are unknown.

Gomez was in New York on Wednesday promoting Netflix’s new series, 13 Reasons Why. It isn’t clear if Selena Gomez made it back to Los Angeles in time for the Grammys, but J-14 is reporting that she still supported The Weeknd’s performance on social media.

A fan shared a photo of The Weeknd during his Grammy performance, writing, “Watching the Grammy’s on a last-minute plane ride.” Gomez didn’t comment on the image but she did like it in return.

After 6 years waiting to find the perfect Hannah and Clay for @13reasonswhy I couldn't be luckier we cast these two ???? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Gomez and The Weeknd have been busy together over the past month. After being spotted making out a few weeks back, the two flew to Florence, Italy for a romantic getaway. Given their recent activity, fans expected them to make a huge splash at the Grammys, which unfortunately didn’t happen.

While the Grammy appearance didn’t pan out, Hollywood Life is reporting that The Weeknd is preparing for an epic Valentine’s Day. The singer was spotted buying gifts at Cartier in Beverly Hills on Friday. Was he buying jewelry for Gomez?

“The Weeknd bought two items of absolutely exquisite jewelry – one was for his mother, and he didn’t say who the other was for. But, both items were from the women’s range,” an insider revealed.

There’s no telling if The Weeknd bought the gifts for Gomez, but given the timing of the purchase, there’s a good chance they’re for Valentine’s Day. Indeed, it sounds like The Weeknd’s romance with Gomez is stronger than ever.

The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Show Mad PDA on Expensive Yacht (PHOTO GALLERY): The Weeknd and Selena Gomez prove… https://t.co/HPMnVqz2EP pic.twitter.com/7PIpBrb4lb — News by Amanda (@amandasome) February 14, 2017

“He’s loved how supportive and loving she is and how she’s selfless when it comes to him and others who are important in her life,” an insider explained. “He believes he hit the jackpot with Selena and he didn’t have to gamble his whole life to find her.”

While we wait to hear more about the couple, Perez Hilton is reporting that a new song from Gomez just leaked online. Gomez performed the track on her latest tour but hasn’t released a recorded version of “Feel Me,” until now.

A fan got a hold of the studio version of the song an uploaded it to SoundCloud. The track is Gomez’s first new release since her tour last summer. She has yet to comment on the leaked song or why she skipped on the Grammys.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]