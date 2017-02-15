‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jill Faces A Crisis, Nick Kisses Chelsea

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the chaos of Valentine’s Day will carry over into Wednesday’s show as some pairs take steps forward and some face challenges. Jill just learned that her personal bank accounts were emptied out, and she knows that Colin is behind it. Meanwhile, Chelsea spent her evening with Nick working the bar. Ashley is realizing Ravi has feelings for her, and things are tense when it comes to both Brash & Sassy and Fenmore’s. Where are things headed during the February 15 show?

Ashley found Ravi’s gift to her in the trash, and Young and Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that things will somewhat awkward when he sees her unwrapping the gift. She’ll head to her office, but he’ll follow. Two will have a chat, where she opens up about her father. Ravi will soon leave Ashley’s office, but this incident may shake things up in this dynamic.

Phyllis and Billy will butt heads over how he often reaches out to her when he’s frustrated with Victoria or trying to make her jealous. Young and Restless spoilers share that Phyllis will be firm in saying that it is time for both of them to move on. Viewers will see Chelsea continuing to work the bar. Nick will be impressed by her style, but he’ll find himself annoyed when Billy approaches him and warns about how Victoria is acting like Victor.

Jack will meet up with Victoria at the Club, and they’ll discuss Fenmore’s and Brash & Sassy. Young and the Restless spoilers note that he will ask if she’s pushed Billy out of the company yet, and he’ll warn Victoria that simply setting boundaries likely won’t be very effective. He will apologize for being a bit over-the-top, and he’ll get a text from someone anxious to know where he is.

Colin was expecting a romantic evening with Jill, but she’ll quickly confront him about her missing money, and he won’t lie about the fact that he took the funds. Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Colin will admit that he took the money to cover an investment, intending to return the money later. Jill will realize that he’s done this before, and she’ll soon tear his robe off of him and toss him out of the house in his birthday suit.

Esther will be watching all of this play out, and she’ll grow concerned about what seems to be Jill’s acid reflux. As Colin yells from outside, Jill tells Esther to turn the sprinklers on, and Esther will insist on calling Billy to come check on his mother. Billy soon arrives, and as he sorts through the chaos, he decides that his mother must head to the hospital. She tries to resist, but Billy is insistent.

Chelsea and Nick will head back to her penthouse after wrapping things up at the bar, and he’ll apologize for having her work all night without even getting dinner out of it. They’ll share a cocktail and chat for a while, and Young and Restless spoilers tease that Nick and Chelsea will share a kiss as he leaves. Are these two finally ready to embrace the idea of a romance with one another? She is said to face a painful reminder of something later in the week, and it sounds as if Nick and Chelsea will move forward slowly and cautiously.

Where are things headed as the week continues? Soap Central details that Jill will get stunning news, and it sounds as if this time she had a heart attack, not just acid reflux. She’ll be difficult at the hospital as Billy worries about her and tears into Colin. Young and Restless spoilers reveal that she’ll have to face making some difficult and significant changes in her life.

There are some scenes with Sharon coming up where she starts working on moving forward, and Hilary is not giving up entirely on fixing things with Devon. Nikki will be trying to look forward as well, and she has Victor right by her side, while Lauren is going to be facing something that shakes things up in a big way.

Will Chelsea and Nick become the next big couple in Genoa City? Are both Phyllis and Victoria fully ready to let go of their feelings for Billy and move on? What is Jack up to next? Young and the Restless spoilers hint that things will be getting wild over the course of the next few episodes, and viewers are anxious to see where things are headed next.

[Featured image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]