Is Selena Gomez New Song ‘It Ain’t Me’ About Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez’s new song “It Ain’t Me” has fans wondering if the track could, in fact, be about Justin Bieber. The single which will be released on Thursday, February 16, will be Selena’s debut back after taking a six-month hiatus from the music industry in 2016.

Selena’s a Tease

Hollywood Life readers are freaking out because Selena jumped onto Snapchat on Valentine’s Day and shared some videos of herself and a friend having some fun in the back of a car. In the background of the goofy videos she shared with her followers, her and Kygo’s new song “It Ain’t Me” is playing.

Last week, the new song was teased by Kygo, a Norwegian producer-DJ, who collaborated with Selena on the track. According to UPI, the preview clip, which Kygo released on Instagram, is not packed with dance influences one would expect from a DJ. Instead, the 20-second clip has an acoustic feeling, with Gomez’s voice over island-like instrumentals.

Selena also teased her new song on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of herself and Kygo with the caption, “ItAintMe. Thursday. @kygomusic.” The lyrics point to a mystery which fans are dying to unravel.

“I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights… never growing up.”

Three Reasons Selena Gomez Could Be Talking About Bieber in “It Ain’t Me”

The timeline, according to Elle, fits with what we know about the Gomez-Bieber romance because Selena met Justin when she was just 17-years-old.

Refinery29 posts a few reasons why they believe the new song is, in fact, about Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber, although realistically Selena will probably never tell us what or whom this song is about.1. Gomez co-wrote this new song together with DJ Kygo, Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt. The title of the track is “It Ain’t Me,” which suggests that Selena could be writing a song from personal experience. The photo that accompanies this new song has Selena with an X drawn on her mouth, suggesting that Gomez is spilling the beans about things that should remain unsaid. The title of the new song “It Ain’t Me” sounds as if Gomez is trying to resolve an incident in order to bring closure to a situation. Could that situation be the ending of her relationship with Bieber?

Selena Is Moving On: Romancing The Weeknd

Selena gave an emotional speech at the American Music Awards in November of 2016.

“I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside. I kept it all together to where I’d never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down. “All I can say from the bottom of my heart is I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love. I have to say thank you so much to my fans because you guys are so damn loyal and I don’t know what I did to deserve you.”

Selena’s new beau, The Weeknd, has Gomez to the point where she is not practicing “Hands to Myself,” and the two of them were loving it up at the Grammy’s after party on Sunday. Gomez and The Weeknd celebrated Valentine’s Day early due to Selena’s work commitments because she has to attend the Coach show at New York Fashion week. They were spotted enjoying some time on a yacht in L.A. the previous day. The pair also recently returned from a romantic trip to Italy.

It certainly seems as if the new song is a farewell to Selena’s past and a beaming welcome to her future. The only way to draw your own conclusion is by listening to the track on Thursday.

