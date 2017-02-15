Is Kourtney Kardashian Dating Justin Bieber After Alleged Scott Disick Reunion?

Kourtney Kardashian has been seen with Justin Bieber a couple of times since she and Scott Disick split, but are they dating?

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been seen together in Los Angeles in recent weeks, there is no signs of a serious relationship. Instead, Kardashian appears to be playing the field and was recently seen giving a mystery man a lap dance during a Grammy Awards after party.

On February 13, The Sun shared photos of Kourtney Kardashian and her mystery man and it was quite clear that he was not Bieber or Disick. If anything, the mystery man appeared to have the complexion of Kardashian’s other rumored flame, model Younes Bendjima.

“Hot couple alert,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Snapchat along with numerous images of herself and the unnamed man.

Kourtney Kardashian and 23-year-old Younes Bendjima were first linked to one another at the end of last year, months after Kardashian and Bieber were seen together in Miami for the 4th of July holiday.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has always had a thing for boy toys, and Younes is just her type,” a friend of the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Life & Style magazine after she was seen leaving a hotel in Beverly Hills with Bendjima in December.

“[Younes Bendjima] has quietly sparked a relationship with [Kourtney Kardashian] and really fancies her,” a source said. “They aren’t ready to go public… [but] there’s a real chemistry between them.”

While Kourtney Kardashian spent time with the much younger model at the end of last year, she was tied to Scott Disick at the same time and throughout the end of the year, she and Disick embarked on several vacations with their three kids.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for 9 years before splitting in summer 2015 and share three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick faced rumors of a reunion for months at the end of last year and for weeks earlier this year. However, after Disick surfaced with numerous women in Miami after a Costa Rican vacation gone wrong, those rumors were silenced and Kardashian quickly reunited with Justin Bieber.

In addition to a nightclub visit and a trip to church at the end of last month with Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian recently attended a party for the “Cold Water” singer, but unfortunately, he was a no show. According to a report by Radar Online on February 14, Bieber “snubbed” the reality star over the weekend when he chose to skip out on his party at Delilah in West Hollywood, where Kardashian reserved an entire table as Bieber was spotted partying with Diplo and Ed Sheeran in nearby Beverly Hills.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] could have gone to pretty much any after party, but she arrived before midnight at Delilah and had a table under her name,” an insider told Radar Online.

“Bieber’s hits were playing, but Justin was nowhere to be seen,” the source continued. “[Kourtney Kardashian] was really dressed up for the night but spent it tucked away in a corner booth with her girl pals and later snuck out.”

Justin Bieber not only skipped out on his party at Delilah, he also skipped the Grammy Awards. Despite receiving several nominations, Bieber chose to not attend the event and was seen enjoying a quiet dinner as his fellow musicians enjoyed the performances and award selections of the night.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Disick, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres next month on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]