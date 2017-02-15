‘Britney Ever After’: Oops! Lifetime Does It Again In New Tell-All Britney Movie

Well, Lifetime Television is still on the movie biopic train. This time “It’s Britney, b***h.” That’s right. Lifetime will debut Britney Ever After based on pop sensation Britney Spears this Saturday night in an epic true-story movie event. Also known under the title Britney, Britney Ever After takes its direction from Leslie Libman and is written by Anne-Marie Hess. It stars the sultry Natasha Bassett as Britney Spears, Peter Benson as Larry Rudolph, Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline, Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake, and Jillian Walchuck as Paris Hilton, according to Lifetime.

About The Britney Spears Movie: Britney Ever After On Lifetime

Although not authorized by Britney Spears or her team, Britney Ever After will chronicle the rise and the many falls of the talented multi-platinum pop singer. And judging by the trailer, Lifetime is packing all of the major events of her life into two hours. Considered the “pop star of the millennium,” according to Bustle, Britney Spears is considered the most successful “musician of her generation.”

But her success has not been without some very serious lows in her life. But Britney has always used her inner strength to pick up the pieces and move forward, and that’s what this dramatic re-telling of her life is all about.

A Little Background On Britney Spears

Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Britney Spears has always been a rising star. From a very tender age, she began dancing and singing until one day she got her big break. She torched her way through 1999 and the early 2000s with her star performances and sexy dance moves to hit songs such as “Baby One More Time,” “Oops I Did It Again,” and “Gimme More,” which is known for its catty intro “It’s Britney, b***h!”

Since that time, Britney Spears has continued to take the entertainment world by storm with her flashy outfits and style-setting hair trends. Even at her lowest moments, Britney has always come out swinging.

Britney Ever After, the Britney Spears Lifetime movie, will recreate her entire life story, including her rocky relationship with Justin Timberlake and her tumultuous marriage to Kevin Federline. And don’t forget about the mental meltdown that Britney had a few years back that led to the entire shaving of her head.

Yes, Lifetime goes deep. And while it isn’t an authorized biography, it hits all the high points, and there are people who know the timeline and the real story. This is an insider’s movie — a front-row seat for fans and Lifetime viewers who may not be privy to the backstory.

Natasha Bassett, the actress playing the role of Britney, is a wonderful choice. Her country accent and her enticing gyrations are spot-on. Natasha Bassett told Us Weekly that she began making the transformation into Britney by speaking in her accent and trying to nail down her dance moves as soon as she learned that was chosen for the part.

About Actress Natasha Bassett (via IMDb)

“Natasha moved to New York City, studied at the Atlantic Acting School, and relocated to Los Angeles for the NBC series, Camp (2013). She can next be seen, alongside Olivia Cooke and Mary Steenburgen, in the indie drama, Katie Says Goodbye (2016), and as 50s-era starlet Gloria DeLamour in Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s Hail, Caesar! (2016), with George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, and Channing Tatum.”

About Actor Clayton Chitty (via IMDb)

“Clayton began commercial auditions at age 21. He then met teacher Andrew Mcilroy who inspired Clayton to pursue a career in acting. Clayton has trained in Los Angeles and in Vancouver. He has worked on TV Shows such as Supernatural (U.S. TV series), The Killing, Fringe, and King & Maxwell. His big break came starring opposite Rachel Hunter in Her Infidelity in 2015.”

Lifetime’s Britney Ever After (aka Britney) was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is produced by Asylum Entertainment. The executive producers on the film are listed as Joan Harrison, Jonathan Koch, and Steven Michaels.

So get situated, set, and ready to go with Lifetime Television’s latest movie Britney Ever After. Airing begins this Saturday, February 18, at 8/7 p.m. Central. Then on Sunday, stay tuned for Britney Ever After: Special Edition, which airs at 7 p.m. In addition to the Britney Spears story, Lifetime Television has released several other unauthorized movies, such as Unauthorized Melrose Place and Unauthorized Full House.

