Trump Tweets: Russian ‘Non-Sense,’ MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post Leaks

President Donald Trump has taken to his Twitter account once more to express his viewpoint on the recent controversies plaguing the Trump administration. As reported by the Inquisitr, the popular “Rogue POTUS Staff” Twitter account called Mr. Trump “angrier than ever” over alleged behind-the-scenes leaks that are spilling out to public the happenings behind White House walls. Now President Trump has expressed his frustration with leaks and other topics via Twitter.

As seen in the next video from MSNBC, not only did Michael Flynn — a man who resigned as Mr. Trump’s National Security Advisor on Valentine’s Day — have contact with Vladimir Putin’s government as the heated 2016 presidential election was in full swing, but other Trump aides did as well.

As reported by MSNBC, the New York Times came out with a shocking headline that reads, “Trump camp and Russian intel officials in repeated contact.” Now that popular New York Times article is the target of Mr. Trump’s Twitter tirade on Wednesday, February 15. The article went on to detail that proof of repeated contact between Russian officials and Trump aides that occurred during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has been uncovered via phone calls and records. According to CNN, members of the Trump camp, such as Paul Manafort, and other “high-level advisers” engaged in “constant communication” with Russian officials. However, for his part, Manafort claimed that he didn’t remember talking to any Russian officials, especially during the Trump presidential campaign.

The exact nature of that constant communication between Russia and Trump’s camp is still being exposed, even as the Trump administration has told the press, according to MSNBC, that there hasn’t been constant contact with Russia. Kellyanne Conway stated that the so-called constant talks with Russian never happened, reports the publication, despite the intelligence agencies reports to the contrary.

The reaction from Mr. Trump’s Twitter account has focused on what he called illegal leaks and the “non-sense” of Russian connection.

“Information is being illegally given to the failing @ nytimes & @ washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia. This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign. The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @ MSNBC & @ CNN are unwatchable. @ foxandfriends is great! The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy. Very un-American! Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?”

The New York Times, meanwhile, has published another article, titled “What Trump Is Doing Is Not O.K.“ in the wake of the popular piece titled “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence.”

In spite of all the denials in the face of what intelligence agencies are claiming is solid proof of contact between Trump’s camp and Russian officials during the hotly contested 2016 presidential campaign, leaked reports claim that the latest round of breaking news is having a negative effect upon Mr. Trump. According to the “Rogue POTUS Staff” Twitter account, which is closing in on 800,000 Twitter followers, President Trump is allegedly reacting in a stressful manner.

“POTUS has that bulging forehead vein thing going on. Something has hit a nerve. Should there be a rally in front of the White House soon?”

Meanwhile, even the musician named Moby has seen fit to wade into the controversy regarding Mr. Trump’s alleged Russian connections. As reported by the Inquisitr, Moby claimed that President Trump is being blackmailed by the Russian government. In view of all the melee, hashtags like #TrumpImpeachmentParty are trending on Twitter.

