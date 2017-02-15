Adam Levine, Blake Shelton Talk Quitting ‘The Voice,’ Reveal Their Replacements

Rumors have been swirling that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton could both be gearing up to quit The Voice after what will be 12 consecutive seasons, and now both Levine and Shelton are revealing who they want to replace them after Adam admitted that quitting the show is “inevitable.”

After weeks of reports claiming Levine and Shelton were allegedly considering quitting The Voice after appearing on every single episode of the NBC show to date, both coaches spoke out to Yahoo! about potentially quitting the series and opened up about the small group of musicians they would trust to take over their red revolving chairs.

Though Adam didn’t reveal exactly when he planned to quit, Levine did appear to admit that quitting the NBC show has crossed his mind in the new interview, as Adam told Yahoo! this week that he wouldn’t be willing to sit out a season of The Voice and would instead quit the show altogether rather than returning after a brief hiatus.

“I will never take a season off. If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter,” Adam said of his future with The Voice, adding that he will continue to stay away from the show “for the rest of [his] life” once he leaves, unlike the revolving door of coaches who have taken seasons out and returned, including Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani.

Levine then went on to call quitting The Voice “inevitable,” before Adam opened up about the only two musicians he would trust to replace him after he quits.

“Inevitably, when that day comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people,” Levine said, admitting that the only two people he’d like to see take over his position on The Voice would be Bruno Mars or Justin Timberlake.

Blake Shelton then followed Adam Levine’s lead and weighed in amid rumors he too could be about to quit The Voice, as Shelton told the site that he sees David Lee Roth taking over his seat, though the country star did not reveal if he would be willing to sit out a season and then return.

Adam and Blake’s big confessions about potentially quitting and being replaced on The Voice come after months of rumors claiming both Levine and Shelton were supposedly contemplating leaving the show after Radar Online alleged last year that both were allegedly “highly considering” making Season 12 their last.

An insider alleged at the time that Levine’s long rumored feud with fellow coach Miley Cyrus was a supposedly a big reason why Levine was considering quitting The Voice, and coupled with his new revelation that he would quit the show for good rather than sitting out a season could suggest Season 12 may be Adam’s final season.

As Miley is so far the only coach confirmed for Season 13, set to debut on NBC in the second half of 2017, a The Voice insider alleged last year that Levine was contemplating not appearing on Season 13 because he doesn’t want to sit alongside Miley once again, while the site also claimed Adam and Blake feel they’ve “run their course” on the series.

“Adam really cannot stand Miley because he thinks that she is the most obnoxious person ever,” a source claimed last year as The Voice feud rumors between Levine and Cyrus hit the headlines. “Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back. He is that over it.”

Reports have also surfaced in recent weeks claiming that both Blake and Adam could be out for the upcoming season, potentially meaning Levine will never return, as speculation suggested that NBC could be planning an all-female version of The Voice with coaches Miley, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, and Celine Dion, though the network has not commented on the speculation.

Do you think Adam Levine and Blake Shelton could quit The Voice after Season 12? What do you think of their possible replacement choices?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]