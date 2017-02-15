WWE: Dean Ambrose And Renee Young Win Award

WWE held an online poll to see who was the fans’ favorite couple. Lo and behold, the fans voted, and one couple emerged the winner.

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young are currently in a relationship, and while Ambrose is reportedly a very private man, he does appear alongside Young in the reality series Total Divas. Young, who works as a backstage interviewer for WWE and is the host of Talking Smack alongside Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan, has spoken about Ambrose being “camera shy” before.

“He was a little bit hesitant to do anything with it. Then he kind of warmed up to it, and being able to talk to Daniel Bryan definitely opened up his mind. I’m excited for fans to get to see our relationship and for them to see him in this other light as well. I think it will be really cool for people to kind of see him at home with me. We go on a couple of vacations and interact with my family. I think it will be a nice little token for fans to take away.”

She also revealed how she and Ambrose began dating.

“Maybe about six months in, he and I started dating. I don’t even know if I can pinpoint exactly what it was. It was like instantly we were together. We were always talking to each other. We were always spending all of our time together. It just kind of happened. We just caught each other’s eye and were always around each other. You hear stories from like the [Bella] Twins or [Natalya], girls that were around prior to me being there. They told me he wouldn’t talk to anybody, ever. Then when I came around, they noticed he is chatting with me and coming to hang out with me. He is known to kind of keep to himself. That has always been his deal. I don’t know. We just hit it off. I guess he has a thing for Canadian girls; hopefully, just me.”

While they have not been featured on WWE programming as prominently as other couples on the roster, such as Rusev and Lana or The Miz and Maryse, their relationship was put in the spotlight last December when The Miz responded to a question about his “obsession” with Ambrose by Young.

“My obsession with Dean Ambrose? Maybe we should talk about your obsession with Dean Ambrose. I mean, after all, you’re the one sleeping with him.”

Young would slap the Miz before storming off. The Miz’s wife Maryse would retaliate by later slapping Young. The feud would culminate in a match where Ambrose would win the Intercontinental Championship from the Miz before defeating him in a Lumberjack match to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

In Elimination Chamber last Sunday, Ambrose was one of the six participants in the eponymous match, alongside The Miz, Baron Corbin, John Cena, AJ Styles, and eventual winner and current WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Ambrose eliminated Corbin, only to be eliminated by the Miz after Corbin assaulted Ambrose and even sent him through one of the Elimination Chamber pods.

The bad blood between Ambrose and Corbin continued on Smackdown when Corbin ambushed Ambrose before the latter’s match against James Ellsworth and sent him through a table. This will most likely culminate in a match at Wrestlemania 33 where Corbin becomes the Intercontinental Champion. The match is also shaping up to be a “no-holds-barred” sort of match.

It is highly unlikely that Young will be involved in the program between Corbin and Ambrose.

