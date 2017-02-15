Scheana Shay Divorce: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Celebrates Being Single

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay chose to end their marriage months ago and on Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules star celebrated Valentine’s Day as a single woman for the first time in several years.

While recent rumors have suggested that Shay is seeing someone new, she chose to spend the Valentine’s Day holiday with her mother, Erika van Olphen, in Los Angeles.

Although Scheana Shay didn’t share any photos from her outing with van Olphen on her own social media pages, she re-tweeted the Instagram post below on February 14.

A post shared by Jim Broutman (@jimbroutman) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

Scheana Shay and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Mike Shay, were together when Vanderpump Rules began in January 2013 and throughout the series’ run, fans have seen them together. From their Season 2 engagement to their Season 3 wedding, Scheana Shay and her now-estranged husband chronicled much of their relationship on the show and on the currently airing episodes of Season 5, they are still together.

During Monday night’s new episode, Scheana Shay and Mike Shay were seen in their bedroom in West Hollywood, California discussing the drama between their friends, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who are set to wed on the series in the coming weeks. As fans saw, Scheana Shay was disappointed to see that the now-married couple was spending so much of their time fighting with one another instead of enjoying the moments leading up to their Northern California wedding.

Following the episode, Scheana Shay took to Twitter, where she admitted that she was unable to watch.

After a fan tweeted to Scheana Shay, saying it was sad to see the pair together when they knew how their relationship ended, she wrote, “I skipped this one…”

Also on Twitter this week, Scheana Shay seemingly reacted to Facebook’s reminders of her marriage and how she and Mike Shay have celebrated Valentine’s Day in the past.

“Screw you @facebook and your memories today!” she tweeted on February 14.

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay first began facing rumors of a split in early November, when TMZ reported that Mike had allegedly cleaned out his joint bank account with Scheana Shay — and gone missing. According to the report, the television stars appeared to be headed for a split after Shay possibly fell off the wagon following months of sobriety.

Following the report, Mike Shay took to Instagram, where he assured his fans and followers that he had not fallen off the wagon. He also claimed he had not gone missing.

A post shared by Mike Shay (@mikeshaymusic) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

“I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!!” Mike Shay told his fans and followers. “Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life!”

Since Scheana Shay’s split from Mike Shay, rumors have continued to swirl in regard to Shay’s potential sobriety struggles and possible infidelity. However, in a recent tweet, Scheana Shay denied that a third party was involved in their split and noted that she hadn’t even heard of the false report.

While Scheana Shay spoke of a new romance during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week, it is unclear if she spent any time with her mystery man on Valentine’s Day.

To see more of Scheana Shay and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]