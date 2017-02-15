Justin Bieber Shares Sad, Single Status In Valentine’s Day Instagram Pity Party

Valentine’s Day isn’t much fun when you’re single: Just ask Justin Bieber. The “Sorry” singer headed to Instagram on the day designed to honor lovers and held his very own pity party about his single status. Justin garnered sympathy from fans eager to console their pop prince, but then his videos mysteriously vanished.

Bieber initially didn’t try to hide his gloomy feelings on Valentine’s Day, posting videos to Instagram to confess that he was sad that he lacked a date on the holiday, reported Us Weekly.

Looking pitifully sad, Justin quoted from the film Dumber and Dumber while adding in his own commentary about his single status.

“I got no food, I got no job, our pets heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!”

Although that seemed sufficiently heart-wrenching, Bieber continued to hold his very own pity party for Valentine’s Day. And he even surpassed his mournful tones in the second video, showing that if he wants to, Justin could star as a love-hurts hero in a film.

“All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don’t even have a Valentine.”

While the Valentine’s Day pity party seemed pitiful, it wasn’t even the first time that Bieber recently has expressed sorrow over his single-but-with-whom-to-mingle status, pointed out Refinery 29.

But apparently Justin didn’t even get a red carnation, a pink rose, or a box of gourmet chocolates for the holiday, and while he’s not naming names in his pity party posts, he’s going one step further by making and then deleting his videos about his sad, solo Valentine’s Day.

Fortunately, Bieber’s fans are always alert to his social media movements, and these sharp-eyed followers noticed that his sad videos appeared and then disappeared from his Instagram Stories.

While Justin deleted his videos, his fans didn’t erase their empathy for the “Sorry” singer.

The Valentine’s Day pity party comes in the wake of disappointment from some fans that their pop prince was missing from the Grammy Awards ceremony. Instead, Bieber shared his decision with his Instagram fans to have yet another evening alone, this time eating sushi, according to Hollywood Life.

As a half hour was left in the live Grammy Awards telecast, Justin turned to Instagram to inform his fans that he was riding around town. And he did offer an excuse, explaining that he had been feeling ill for three weeks. However, Bieber didn’t share if illness was the real reason he skipped the Grammy Awards, where he had been nominated for both Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Rather than sit in suspense in the audience, Justin decided on a solo dining excursion. Bieber has done this before, and this time sported one of his famous hoodies and black-rimmed glasses. He may have thought he didn’t have much of a chance when it came to the Album of the Year, for which he competed against Beyonce’s Lemonade and Adele’s 25.

Justin also was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Pop Solo Performance, and Song of the Year, and he lost all those categories to Adele. Bieber mocked Adele on Instagram prior to his losses.

“Why did Adele cross the road?” asked Justin.

“She wanted to say hello from the other side,” he responded, laughing.

Fortunately for his fans, Bieber isn’t just using his re-activated Instagram account to hold pity parties about his single status and to mock other stars. He’s also been flooding his social media platform with a generous sprinkling of shirtless selfies, pointed out MTV News.

SOO MUCH CONTENT A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

It’s a dramatic change from last year, when Justin proclaimed that Instagram was “for the devil.” Now, in the wake of that dire announcement, Bieber has returned with posts ranging from his Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile to a tour poster for his Purpose world tour to intimate looks at his personal life.

Those personal visions include photos of Justin at the NHL All-Star Game, praying with pals at a dinner table, and working at the studio with DJ pal Martin Garrix. And yes, there are shirtless selfies. Bieber showed his sense of humor in the caption.

“SOO MUCH CONTENT,” joked the pop prince.

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images]