‘One Piece’ Chapter 856 Manga Spoilers – Luffy-Sanji Reunion And Rescue Mission?

Chapter 856 of immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece is progressing at a brisk pace, and fulfilling the long-held expectations of its fans. While the reunion of the two best friends is imminent, there are several ways the duo could go.

[Warning: One Piece manga Chapter 855 spoilers and Chapter 856 speculations ahead]

Chapter 855 of One Piece manga continued with the frenzied activities and rescue missions that were set in motion by Jinbei. Surprisingly, mangaka Eiichiro Oda hasn’t yet reunited Luffy and Sanji, and neither has allowed the Straw Hats pirates to come together. However, he has certainly set the stage for a grand reunion, which might set in motion a number of events that Big Mom would certainly be upset about.

The previous chapter of One Piece manga finally offered some relief to fans of Brook. The skeletal member of the Straw Hats gang had risked his life to obtain the Road Poneglyps for Luffy and the Straw Hats team. However, his mission appeared doomed to fail after Big Mom caught him in the Treasure Room. Although Brook had managed to successfully break into the Room Of Offerings with Pedro’s help, it seemed he was unable to lay his hands on the Poneglyps. Even Big Mom’s soldiers couldn’t find anything stolen on Brook. Instead of killing him, Big Mom decided to play with Brook for a while, before preserving in the “Prisoner’s Library.”

Chapter 855 was decisive for Brook because he was saved by Carrot, Chopper, Nami, Pedro, and Jinbei. Using their skills, the group finally managed to snatch Brook from Big Mom’s clutches. But, in a fantastic twist, Brook proved to be the most valuable player of the Straw Hats gang by managing to steal the Road Poneglyphs. Big Mom’s soldiers didn’t find any stolen objects on him because Brook had stored impressions of the Poneglyphs within his skull.

With the Road Poneglyphs now in their possession, the Straw Hats gang can finally set off in search of treasure located on Raftel. However, before they can set sail for the legendary treasure island, the Straw Hats gang will have to become whole again. With Luffy and Sanji not with the gang, the rescue mission isn’t over.

Sanji and Luffy are expected to come face-to-face in Chapter 856 of One Piece manga. In the previous chapter, the duo was seen frantically searching for one another. Mangaka Oda had ensured that Sanji and Luffy would eventually return to the last place they had seen each other. Back when the duo had parted ways, Luffy had promised he would meet Sanji at the same spot and had added that he would stay hungry. Interestingly, Sanji still has the bento lunch box that he had so lovingly prepared by Lady Pudding. However, after learning about the horrendous plans the Big Mom clan had in store for the Vinsmoke clan, Sanji had fled, the lunchbox in tow.

While Luffy and Sanji will meet, the choices they make together will shape One Piece manga. Since the duo’s immediate priority could be meeting with the rest of the Straw Hats gang, they could head back to the Whole Cake Chateau. However, given Luffy’s poor state of health due to long-term starvation, the Straw Hats captain might not be able to confront Charlotte Linlin’s army. Interestingly, neither of the two are aware of the whereabouts of their friends. But the group within Brulee’s Magic Mirror World could easily locate the duo and pull them in, thereby completing one of the biggest rescue missions involving the majority of the Straw Hats gang themselves.

Chapter 856 of One Piece manga is expected to be released without a break. Will Luffy and Sanji be the hero that the Vinsmoke clan needs or will they search for their teammates? Will the Straw Hats gang within Brulee’s Magic Mirror World pull in the duo and the Vinsmoke clan? Hopefully, mangaka Eiichiro Oda answers these questions in the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

[Featured Image by Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Manga/Shueisha]