Charlotte Crosby Fails To Intrigue Fans Despite Posing Half-Naked On Instagram

Charlotte Crosby stripped off for a half-naked selfie and bared her amazingly toned body on Instagram. But, she failed to intrigue fans when they notice something else in the photo which caught their attention. A pair of black boots in the background stood out giving an eerily creepy vibe in the sexy snapshot.

What’s that thing behind her?

Charlotte Crosby’s fans weren’t looking at her toned bod; instead, they were distracted by a pair of boots on the background. The former Geordie Shore star rocked a tiny bandeau bra and matching frilled panties while putting up her long locks in a messy bun.

Her half-naked selfie showed off her curves and slender pins as she put one leg in front of the other. The skimpy underwear allowed her to display her exquisite thigh tattoo and glowing tan. She captioned the photo with, “V.Day.”

The photo was stunning; nonetheless, some of her fans were clearly bothered by the pair of black boots at the background. They were intrigued because the footwear looked like a pair of feet poking out from underneath a door and upon closer inspection; the boots were actually in front of a gray wall with a white skirting board.

One fan wrote, “Behind you it looks like a toilet door with feet underneath didn’t realize it was a wall,” while another posted, “Charlotte be careful there is somebody hiding behind the wallpaper.”

Charlotte’s selfie has garnered over 119K likes with most of the comments complimenting her abs and sexy figure.

Is Charlotte Crosby a soon to be a mommy?

Although busy with clothing lines, fitness DVD, and guest interviews, Charlotte admitted that she wants to settle down and start her own brood in the next two years, preferably “about 29.”

Even her rumored beau, Stephen Bear, seems eager to start a family. In an interview with Heat magazine, he said, “I want ten babies…I reckon next year I’m going to have a baby.”

Charlotte and Stephen’s relationship keeps the public guessing as they had denied getting romantically linked with each other; however, their pictures and videos have done little to keep the speculation going. The “alleged” couple had multiple romantic photos of each other in their respective social media accounts, even getting spotted kissing and sharing a bed together.

Up to date, Stephen Bear is still denying any dating rumors with Charlotte but admits that she has filled some points on his checklist such as being “funny, witty, clever, and gorgeous.”

The Ex On The Beach star told OK! Magazine, “She’s got all the right attributes. But as I’m filming Celebs Go Dating it’s a case of the right girl, wrong time. But who knows what will happen in the future.”

These two are very much in love, and we can’t wait until they admit it themselves. It’s much sweeter that way than having an inside source speak about your relationship.

@hisandhersstore these jumpers ???????????? A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:12am PST

Charlotte Crosby admits she misses the Geordie Shore lot

“I miss it all the time. They are like my family. But the door’s open. I think they should do some kind of reunion. It would give me an excuse to go back for a bit,” she told New magazine.

The 28-year-old star left the reality show after five years and 13 series in June 2016. She posted her farewell message to the casts and crew on Twitter but after a few days, she then tweeted on how she regretted her “worst decision.”

Soon after, she told Mail Online that it was “probably the best decision I’ve made in my life” and that she’s never been happier.

“I feel amazing; I never thought it would feel this good. I feel free…I have my life back. I wanted to move on; I wanted to do other things…” Charlotte gushed.

