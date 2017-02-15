Michael Moore Calls For ‘Russian Traitor’ Donald Trump’s Impeachment

It’s a known fact that filmmaker Michael Moore doesn’t like President Donald Trump. And he wants him impeached too, as the Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11 maker took to Twitter to ask the “Russian traitor” Trump to “vacate” his presidency, amid the thickening plot linking the president’s advisers to Russian intelligence officials.

Currently, the biggest story in the White House is the recent resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the scandal that caused it. According to CNN, Flynn had been forced to quit his post on Monday, after it was disclosed that he had allegedly misled Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials about talks he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The latest developments on this story suggest that the Justice Department had informed Donald Trump as early as January 26 about concerns it had with Flynn’s ethics, while it was only on Thursday, February 9 that Pence had learned about these concerns. Trump officials had earlier been quoted by Bloomberg as saying that Michael Flynn’s resignation boiled down to a “trust issue” rather than a “legal issue,” with Press Secretary Sean Spicer noting that concerns about Flynn possibly misleading Pence had “created a critical mass.”

In the light of these developments, controversial filmmaker Michael Moore has again been open in registering his disgust at Donald Trump, calling for his impeachment in a recent series of tweets shown below.

Um, @realDonaldTrump — It's now noontime in DC & it appears you are still squatting in our Oval Office. I gave u til this morning to leave. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

What part of "vacate you Russian traitor" don't you understand? We can do this the easy way (you resign), or the hard way (impeachment). — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

One day earlier, The Independent wrote that Moore had fired off multiple tweets accusing Trump of instructing Flynn to get in touch with Kisylak and ask that sanctions former president Barack Obama placed on Russia be removed. These sanctions came as a result of claims that Russia had hacked into the Democratic National Committee in an effort to rig last year’s elections.

“Let’s be VERY clear: Flynn DID NOT make that Russian call on his own. He was INSTRUCTED to do so. He was TOLD to reassure them. Arrest Trump. “TRUMP KNEW EVERYTHING. It will all come out. Along with the rest of Trump’s collusion and obedience to Putin. “This is who Trump named “National Security Advisor.” A lapdog to the lapdog of Putin. Feeling secure America? He’s gonna get us all killed.”

Moore’s Twitter rant also came soon after a New York Times exclusive reported that there were multiple Trump associates, including, but not limited to his campaign officials, who had repeatedly spoke with Russian intelligence officials in the year leading up to the 2016 elections.

The Independent observed today that this call for Donald Trump’s impeachment wasn’t the first time Moore had spoken up against the president. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential elections, he released the documentary Michael Moore in TrumpLand, a 73-minute film where the filmmaker spoke in front of an audience at Trump-friendly Ohio, theorizing about what would happen if Trump or Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would win the then-upcoming 2016 elections.

Despite Moore’s critical lambasting of Trump supporters in the above documentary/one-man show, Fortune wrote in October that a lot of the would-be president’s supporters had actually praised Michael Moore in TrumpLand in online posts and reviews. These included conservative publication Breitbart News, which cited the below passage where Moore talked about why people want to vote Trump.

“(He’s speaking) to people who are hurting, and it’s why every beaten down, nameless, forgotten working stiff who used to be part of what was called the middle-class loves Trump. He is the human Molotov cocktail that they’ve been waiting for.”

Congressional candidate launches Impeach Trump Leadership PAC https://t.co/HZmQ5Rfjqg pic.twitter.com/zPhGlJHxh1 — The Hill (@thehill) February 15, 2017

With Michael Moore having spoken his mind once again and outright alluded to the president allegedly being in cahoots with Russia, multiple reports are suggesting that Michael Flynn’s resignation may be the precursor of Donald Trump’s impeachment as president. According to The Inquisitr, many political movers and shakers are now suggesting that the president will need to be impeached if it is proven that Trump did know beforehand that Flynn was having talks with Sergey Kisylak, and had ignored public information about the purported ties Flynn has with Russia.

