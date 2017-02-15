‘In This Corner Of The World’ Crosses ¥2 Bn. – Stays In Top 10 Japanese Movies

In This Corner Of The World, a beautiful Japanese animated movie based on Fumiyo Kouno’s award-winning manga Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni crossed two Billion Yen at the regional box office. With the movie all set to land in the United States, its collection could soar a lot higher.

Anime film adaptation of manga Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni, had managed to earn 2.046 billion yen by February 12, 2016. Surprisingly, the Japanese animated movie was released just 14 weeks earlier in November. Between November 14, 2016, and February 12, 1.566 million tickets to In This Corner Of The World were sold in Japan. While the anime has been a fan favorite for quite some time, the movie was strongly appreciated by movie goers.

In This Corner Of The World has managed to stay in Japan’s “Top 10” movies list for the entire duration it is being screened in theaters. In fact, it is still ranked eighth in Japan’s latest weekend box office for February 11-12. Needless to say, the anime-based movie is one of only a few handpicked movies that managed to firmly place itself in the top 10 Japanese movies list for more than 14 consecutive weeks, reported Crunchyroll.

Apart from box office success, Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni has even managed to impress critics. The journalists have openly lauded the movie as one of the best animated period dramas. Besides winning polls with a huge margin, In This Corner Of The World has won 17 awards from various film festivals and award events. Interestingly, the film could have done much better, but many movie theaters were skeptical to feature the same, and the movie ended up opening in only 69 theaters in Japan. However, the popularity of the feature rose rapidly, forcing the theaters to secure screening rights.

In This Corner Of The World is currently being screened in 289 theaters across Japan. Interestingly, the popularity and collections of the movie are only expected to rise further now that Shout! Factory has acquired all rights in North America to release the film. Additionally, there are plans of theatrical releases in the U.S. and Canada in September.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Shout! Factory, a multi-platform media company, had entered into an agreement with Animatsu Entertainment to secure all distribution rights to In This Corner Of The World, including theatrical, video-on-demand digital, broadcast and home entertainment for cross-platform releases in U.S. and Canada.

Based on the award-winning manga of the same name, the film has been penned and directed by famous director Sunao Katabuchi. The director is attributed to many critically acclaimed feature films including Mai Mai Miracle, Princess Arete, among others.

Produced jointly by GENCO and Japanese animation studio MAPPA, In This Corner Of The World tells a powerful story that has been paired beautifully with hand-drawn animation. The thought-provoking feature is a coming-of-age tale that captures the resilience and triumph of the human spirit over unending adversities brought on by a global man-made calamity.

The movie is essentially a story about a young lady named Suzu Urano. In 1944, Urano moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Her peaceful existence is shattered after the town is bombed during the end of World War II. Having her peaceful and rather idyllic existence destroyed isn’t as important as the way the Japanese people built their lives and reclaimed their existence, shows the movie. Urano and her village’s persistence and courage serve as the basis for the movie which shows the extensive challenges faced and overcome by the Japanese people in the midst of one of the most devastating attacks. The movie shows how individuals who have lost everything can still find ways to piece their lives back together.

Shout! Factory is planning to release In This Corner Of The World in North America in this summer.

[Featured Image by Fumiyo Kouno/In This Corner Of The World/Animatsu Entertainment]