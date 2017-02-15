Bruno Mars Rocks ‘Beauty Boy’ Makeup At Grammys Ahead Of ’24K Magic World Tour’

Bruno Mars appeared on stage to perform a tribute to Prince at Monday’s Grammy Awards, and quite apart from his brilliant performance, it was his makeup that had everyone talking. Billboard magazine reported that Mars channeled the “beauty boy” movement, which has seen legendary musicians like David Bowie, Prince, and Adam Lambert, and other men wearing makeup.

Watch Bruno Mars and the Time’s searingly funky Prince tribute at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/NpQ2e8Kf0R pic.twitter.com/gGuNs3rNDA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 13, 2017

Makeup artist Mac Daddy is a huge proponent of makeup on artists and musicians of any gender, and referred to the “male makeup movement” as an empowering one.

“Looking at something untraditional, something that isn’t supposed to happen or make sense—people find hope in that.”

Bruno Mars is set to embark on a world tour to promote 24K Magic, his third studio album. Doo-Wops & Hooligans and Unorthodox Jukebox, the singer’s previous two albums, were exceedingly popular and reached the number two and number three position in the Billboard charts respectively.

When Bruno Mars released the music video of the title song from his latest album, it became clear that the album is more of a high-energy, party album than his previous two releases. The music video showed the “Just the Way You Are” singer enjoying being a party animal in Las Vegas, and Bruno Mars has previously stated that his 24K Magic album is inspired by the music of R&B artists of the early 90s including Babyface, Boyz II Men, Bobby Brown, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis.

In particular, the singer seems intent on recreating the typical 90s feel that was popularly associated with party songs like Blackstreet’s “Before I Let You Go.”

Bruno Mars’ world tour will begin in June, 2017 and is set to wrap up in November, 2017, with concert dates set throughout Europe and North America. According to Rolling Stone magazine, the tour kicks off in Belgium, and the European leg of the tour will be followed by concerts in major locations in New York, Boston, New Orleans, Chicago, and Toronto.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the 24K Magic World Tour will be Bruno Mars’ first world tour after the Moonshine Jungle Tour, the singer’s 2013 world tour that aimed to promote his album Unorthodox Jukebox.

Entirely separate from the world tour, the promotional activities of 24K Magic began much earlier, with the “Just the Way You Are” singer spending a month performing the songs from his latest albums at various venues. Bruno Mars’ fans had a sneak peek of his upcoming album when he appeared on Saturday Night Live to perform his new song “Chunky,” and the singer later appeared at the Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and the MTV European Video Music Awards ceremony to perform “24K Magic.”

Bruno Mars is known to be a perfectionist when it comes to composing music and recording new albums. The “Just the Way You Are” singer has been described as a real live wire in the recording studio, constantly pushing the limits while working with sound engineers to achieve perfect effects. Rolling Stone magazine detailed an incident when Bruno Mars was frantically urging the sound engineer in the recording studio to push the limits while working on the songs that would later appear in the album 24K Magic.

“We’re at the point now where we’re losing our f***ing minds. My engineer’s going crazy; he wants to kill me. This process is just such a weird process. Sitting in this freezing-a**-cold box trying to come up with songs.”

Bruno Mars was particularly interested in adding sound effects to a song that he had been working on with Skrillex. For Bruno Mars, working in the studio means striving for excellence, and he has no hesitation in tweaking and retweaking his recorded songs until they reach his high standards of perfection. The final phases of the recording saw Bruno Mars spending sleepless nights in the studio, working fervently until the early hours of the morning.

Those working with Bruno Mars have revealed that the “Locked Out of Heaven” singer has even sacrificed his personal life to devote his life to working on his third studio album. In fact, the singer has been so dedicated and passionate about his music that he even checks the accuracy of the sound mixing by playing the day’s recording on his car stereo while driving back to his house.

Even though he is excited about his third studio album, Bruno Mars has expressed his discomfort in producing music in an era in which consumers prefer to subscribe to streaming services like Tidal, Spotify, and Apple Music rather than buying an entire album. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Bruno Mars revealed that he often feels like a misfit in the present-day music industry which has evolved with new technologies and customer habits.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m in the music business 10 years too late. How many platforms do we have? Whose money are we giving to who? It’s this weird game. You don’t even buy songs anymore – it’s just a subscription.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]