Manchester United’s Ibrahimovic Trolls Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather

Manchester United soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is sick and tired of the speculation around Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s much vaunted “super fight.” It seems like we have been hearing about a possible fight between UFC star McGregor and world champion boxer Mayweather for years. Fight fans would love to see McGregor and Mayweather battle it out in the ring, but many are growing weary of the talk and want to see some ring action. Now soccer star Ibrahimovic has notched the rhetoric a stage higher, by threatening to put both McGregor and Mayweather in hospital.

Mayweather is renowned as one of the greatest “pound for pound” boxers in history. He won no fewer than eight major world titles, at a range of different weights. Mayweather’s 2015 World Welterweight Championship fight, against the legendary Manny Pacquiao, was one of the top grossing boxing matches in history, it is believed to have generated over $410 million. Mayweather retired later the same year and is now working as a boxing promoter. Despite his retirement, Conor McGregor, and millions of fight fans, want to see Mayweather back in the ring.

McGregor is over a decade younger than 39-year-old Mayweather, and he too is a multiple champion, also in a number of different weight divisions. A fight between Mayweather and McGregor would be a huge draw and has the potential to break box office records for a PPV event.

Just last week Bleacher Report was claiming that Mayweather vs. McGregor was “very, very, close.” So close that UFC president Dana White had put big money on the table.

“Dana White has publicly made a first offer to the combatants, McGregor has insisted his next scrap will be under boxing rules, and Mayweather has talked almost exclusively of the Irishman as his next challenge.”

Of course, in the fight game there are traditionally a lot of verbal blows landed well before the combatants reach the ring. Mayweather also has a history of being hard to tie down to a deal. Mayweather’s fight with Pacquiao went through an “on-off” dance for years before it eventually happened. It seems that a Mayweather vs. McGregor fight will be no different, because Mayweather posted on his Facebook page, denying that there are any arrangements in place for him to take on McGregor.

“There seems to be several rumors floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn’t been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters. I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know.”

Pundit Arena says that McGregor poked fun at Mayweather in an Instagram post that said “I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival.” McGregor’s post attracted 610,000 likes in under eight hours, so fans are keen to see the fight.

One fight fan who would like to see an end to all the talk is Manchester United soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has challenged both McGregor and Mayweather in a pretty epic internet troll.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may play soccer, but he has a physique that would be well suited to the fight game. Ibrahimovic stands six-feet and five-inches tall, and he won a black belt at taekwondo when he was just 17-years-old. Ibrahimovic may be 35-years-old but he is still supremely fit and athletic, and is competing in the toughest competition in the soccer world.

It seems that Ibrahimovic has not lost his love of combat sports, and according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, he has grown tired of the drama around the McGregor and Mayweather fight. So much so that Ibrahimovic has challenged the pair to get into the ring with him.

“I’m sick of the drama between Mayweather and McGregor.” “It would be better for both of them to stop their antics and fight against me. Let’s see how it goes, but the two will go straight to the hospital!”

One would assume that Ibrahimovic is trolling Mayweather and McGregor. Most fight fans would not give Ibrahimovic a prayer against a professional boxer or MMA star, but no one will ever accuse Zlatan Ibrahimovic of lacking confidence.

