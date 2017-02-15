Braless Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Style

Kim Kardashian never disappoints when it comes to style and such was the case on Tuesday when she was spotted braless but in a very stylish outfit in New York.

Kim’s style for the day included a blazer dress and a pair of white boots slightly covering her calves. The outfit left a lot to be said and even more to be seen as she put up quite a leggy display. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also opted to go braless, thus leaving space to show off her cleavage.

“The star’s dress was most unusual as it looked like an oversized striped blazer with only one button that was short enough to flaunt the beauty’s tanned gams,” Daily Mailpointed out.

Kim’s blazer dress was held by a single button

Kim’s outfit might have been stylish but it also carried a certain degree of risk because it was only held in place by a single button that was clearly visible. Also, the fact that she was braless underneath meant that a wardrobe malfunction would have been catastrophic. Fortunately, the 36-year-old managed to keep everything together and safely made her way through the streets of New York. She also rocked very straight and dark hair that also accentuated her style.

Is Kim slowly rocking more and more jewelry?

Kim also made sure that she had some jewelry to go with her outfit including a ring on her lower lip. She also had a necklace and while it did not look like heavy jewelry, it proved that she has grown more comfortable now with jewelry than she was before. This perhaps signifies that she has gotten over the Paris robbery where she lost jewelry worth millions. Meanwhile, her blazer had long sleeves that even covered her fingers, making it hard to determine whether she was wearing a ring underneath.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was accompanied by her friend Simon Huck as well as her bodyguard. The mother of two was in the Big Apple for her husband Kanye West’s Fashion Week Show, which will see the Yeezy fashion line on the runway on February 15. Kim was clearly eager to show off her own style even before the even started. She has earned herself quite a strong reputation for her sense of style. She flew to the city earlier this week to join her husband as he prepares for the show. This also allowed them to spend Valentine’s Day together.

Kim seemed to be very much for the occasion because she took to Instagram where she posted a photo in which she appears to be kissing her husband in the outdoors while it was dark.

Happy Valentine's Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kim captioned the Instagram post.

Kim and Kanye were later seen stepping out together as they embarked on their Valentine’s Day dinner at Carbone in New York. Kim once again made sure that she made a fashion statement. This time she opted for an oversized jacket with a bandeau underneath that showed off a bit of cleavage and a high-waist velvet maxi skirt. She also wore a pair of knee-high black boots. Her husband went with a casual look that included a pair of jeans, a brown leather jacket a t-shirt and a pair of white tennis shoes. The two were spotted as they made their way to the Italian restaurant where they had dinner.

Prior to their romantic dinner, West surprised his special lady with a huge flower display consisting of orchids and white roses. Kim took to Snapchat where she revealed the romantic present. Kim’s stylish display in New York seems to have kicked off well with the braless outfit and hopefully, there will be more to see at the fashion show.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]