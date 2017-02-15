Braless Lauren Pope Reveals Sideboob And Cleavage While Out Partying

Lauren Pope was spotted wearing a low-key, yet sexy number at the launching party for the makeup brand Rimmel in London. She wore a revealing white top that barely covered her cleavage as she decided to go braless for the event.

The cold never bothered her anyway

Lauren Pope shrugged off the near-zero temp in London as she attended the party in a summer getup. She took the challenge by wearing a simple white top with a plunging neckline baring her ample cleavage and revealing some serious sideboob. Furthermore, she went braless in this super chic ensemble.

The TV star wore a thin black coat which she kept draped off her shoulder — the only protection from the cold. She donned a pair of skintight leather leggings showcasing her slender and lean legs. To complete the look, Lauren wore black strappy stilettos and accessorized herself with an elegant gold necklace.

We can see why Lauren chose this outfit as it will showcase her sun-kissed skin after returning from a trip to Dubai. Complimenting her holiday tan, the star styled her blonde hair in beach waves and a puts on a bronze-hued makeup.

She was indeed a head turner at the Rimmel launch party who were celebrating their new brand identity “Live the London Look.” And Lauren appears to be living that look while giving us early summer vibes in her skin-baring outfit.

A throwback picture of her trip to Dubai

While on a wonderful getaway in Dubai last month, Lauren treated fans with numerous swimwear snaps while soaking in the sun. After being back from her trip, she took to Instagram to share her sentiments about Monday blues as she lamented being back in the office.

Wearing a sporty two-piece black bikini while lying in the hammock, she wrote on the caption, “Mondaze. Currently sat in my office reminiscing whilst being surrounded by mountains of paperwork & a s**t loads of emails! #dubai #holiday #hammock.”

Mondaze ????????????Currently sat in my office reminiscing whilst being surrounded by mountains of paper work & a shit load of emails! ???? #dubai #holiday #hammock A post shared by LAUREN POPE (@laurenpopey) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:02am PST

This was a far cry from her previous post when she said that Mondays weren’t so bad while still on vacation. That time, she wore a racy one piece swimsuit giving us a view of her sideboob and captioned it with, “Mondays ain’t so bad. Swimsuit from @triangl #dubai #swimwear #onepiece.”

This was just two out of the many photos she shared during her escapade. There was even a snapshot wherein Lauren looked absolutely stunning as she puts on a tiny red swimsuit similar to what Pamela Anderson wore in the famous 90s show, Baywatch.

Her red swimsuit was a stark contrast to the exquisite Dubai skyline. The star sat on her knees and pouted playfully while wearing the scanty number. So sizzling hot, Lauren!

Her split from Aaron Chalmers

They had a short-lived romance and rumor says that the reason for their split was due to a “nightmare holiday” in Dubai. The claims, which Aaron has vehemently denied, said that he spat expensive food at Lauren during an argument. Aaron revealed that he didn’t bother to clean up the “laughable” claims because he thought they were exaggerated.

“For one, I wouldn’t spit food at anyone because I’m not a tramp, two, I wouldn’t waste food—and three, if I spat food at Lauren she would have f***ing knocked us out! Anyone that knows me knows I would never do that. I wouldn’t embarrass myself doing that in a nice restaurant, I wouldn’t embarrass Lauren—I just wouldn’t do that,” Aaron declared.

The Geordie Shore star insisted that they parted ways on great terms and had a great holiday together. He further explained that the reason for their breakup was because of bad timing and work. Aaron also shared he has plans on getting back with her in the future.

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]