Reporter Apologizes For ‘Hooker’ Remark About Melania Trump

New York Times reporter Jacob Bernstein has apologized for referring to Melania Trump as a “hooker” in a private conversation overheard by model Emily Ratajkowski. His statement on Twitter implied that he was counselled by his editors for his misdeed.

“My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely,” he wrote.

He admitted that he made the remark thinking that it was a personal conversation. Nonetheless, he said that it was a “stupid remark about the first lady.”

His workplace similarly issued a statement about Bernstein’s comment.

“At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump. The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”

The news broke when Ratajkowski wrote on Twitter about Bernstein although she did not name him.

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

Trump then praised the Gone Girl actress for standing up for her.

“Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women!” she said via Twitter.

President Donald Trump’s wife has an ongoing lawsuit against Daily Mail’s parent company, Mail Media Inc., for publishing an article last year alleging that she used to work as a “high-end escort.”

Court papers claim that her business ventures and her fitness to do her duties as the first lady have been affected by the website’s derogatory claims. Her legal team estimates the economic damage to be “multiple millions of dollars.”

“She had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model and brand spokesperson, and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed woman in the world.”

She similarly sued Maryland-based political writer Webster Tarpley for the story. The 71-year-old recently apologized to Trump and agreed to pay her a “substantial sum.”

“I had no legitimate factual basis to make these false statements and I fully retract them. I acknowledge that these false statements were very harmful and hurtful to Mrs. Trump and her family, and therefore I sincerely apologize to Mrs. Trump, her son, her husband, and her parents for making these false statements.”

Mail Media Inc. published a retraction last year, but Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, told the Guardian that it was already too late because the website opted to release the “horrible lie” even if they knew it would be republished by other websites.

In a speech that she delivered last November, Trump vowed that she would use her position to combat cyberbullying. She pointed out that adults are able to withstand mean words, but not children.

“Children and teenagers can be fragile. They hurt when they are made fun of or made to feel less in looks or intelligence. This makes their life hard and forces them to hide and retreat. Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough especially to children and to teenagers,” she said.

Many are waiting for Trump to commence her cyberbullying campaign. After all, even her 10-year-old son, Barron, wasn’t spared from some of the vilest comments perpetuated by social media trolls.

It appears that Trump has been busy with the restoration of the White House. She recently announced her excitement to reopen the landmark on March 7. Tours were temporarily suspended which was a usual occurrence when there’s a new president.

