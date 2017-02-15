Donald Trump Explicit ‘Golden Shower’ Video: Penthouse Still Offering $1 Million

Donald Trump’s rumored golden shower reports by different publications raised several eyebrows. On one end, the 45th President of the United States of America cannot seem to shake off the alleged ties with the Russian government, but his supporters can take a relief for now as there is no update on his rumored Golden Shower video.

According to the earlier reports, the news of Donald Trump’s rumored scandalous activities surfaced few days prior to his presidential inauguration. The rumored video shows Donald Trump with several women in a hotel room. Furthermore, it was rumored that the unreported video showed the women urinating on the bed.

Ever since the reports of Donald Trump golden shower surfaced online, Penthouse Magazine has revealed that they are going to offer $1 million for the exclusive rights of Donald Trump’s golden shower. However, if recent reports are to be believed then so far they do not have any video proof of the scandal.

@realDonaldTrump @Penthouse ATTENTION We are offering up to $1 million for exclusive rights to FSB tapes of Donald Trump's #goldenshowers — Trumpelthinskin (@cyberchic9x) January 15, 2017

Penthouse Magazine revealed to International Business Times that ever since the announcement, the company has received three offers of video proof but none of which panned out to be accurate. One person even claimed to have a video showing Mr. Trump in all the explicit activities but did not want the $1 million prize as he only wanted to share the truth with the world. However, to the magazine’s disappointment, that person later disappeared from the scenario.

Raphie Aronowitz, Penthouse editor said to IBT in an email statement that they have had few promising leads but none of them panned out.

“One guy went so far as to send us a grainy screenshot of two naked women sitting on a bed next to a near-obese, pasty-white male wearing a disheveled blonde mess of a toupee similar to Trump’s infamous hairstyle.” “But while we applauded his ingenuity, we were left with the clear impression that he paid his cousin a few bucks to put on a wig and sit with his back turned to the camera. Our offer of $1M for the video still stands.”

If this was not it, then the released 35-page dossier from an unnamed source even claimed that the Russian government is blackmailing Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has debunked this nonsense and even insisted that he does not even like golden showers. In his earlier interview at the Trump Tower in NYC, he said the following,

“Does anyone really believe that story? I’m also very much of a germophobe, by the way, believe me.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a famous musician from the 90’s made explicit claims about Donald Trump’s ties with the Kremlin.

Musician Mobi took to his Facebook account to post a lengthy status about his findings of Donald Trump’s ties with the Russian government. In his post, he openly claimed that all the dossier on President Donald Trump are “100 percent real,” and the current American administration is “in collusion with the Russian government.”

After Mobi’s post went viral and was picked up by some major news outlets, he quickly posted another status calling himself nothing but a “bald clown who probably knows nothing.”

That being said, Trump’s unproven links to President Vladimir Putin and the rest of the Kremlin remain a hot topic following the resignation of National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

“One story became 10 stories, and 10 became a hundred”: How leaks led to Michael Flynn's resignation https://t.co/JEhhsOQurJ pic.twitter.com/xN6rsbHtKr — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2017

According to the Economist, Flynn was reportedly asked to quit from his service to the president after he admitted to withholding information from Vice President Mike Pence about a telephonic conversation with a Russian diplomat in December 2016. The phone call was regarding sanctions placed on the superpower by former President Barack Obama due to Russia’s hacking during the presidential election 2016.

As of now, it is safe to say that there is no such video of Mr. President and all the reports about aforementioned activities are nothing but a way of presenting his bad image.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]