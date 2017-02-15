Baekhyun And Soyou Unite In ‘Rain,’ Kpop Idols Obtain All-Kill Status [Video]

SISTAR’s Soyou and EXO’s Baekhyun have joined forces to create an ultra-romantic ballad called, “Rain.” The Kpop idols released their highly awaited duet at midnight. In only nine hours of its release, the song hit “All-Kill” status on music charts in Korea. According to news outlets, singer-songwriter team, Phat Music, produced the much-awaited track. The duet combines Soyou’s “husky voice” and Baekhyun’s “clear and sonorous vocals.”

The sentimental song was released on Valentine’s Day, climbing the charts and beating out “Spring Day” from BTS, according to AllKpop. On February 13, BTS released their new album, You Never Walk Alone, which features tracks from their last album, “WINGS.”

Starship Project : SISTAR Soyou x EXO Baekhyun – Rain recording behind the scenes https://t.co/HoImMJeDFa pic.twitter.com/wXF2P07YMb — KPOP WORLD INA (@kpopers_family) February 13, 2017

The seemingly dreary music video does not feature the Kpop idols themselves. However, it does portray a young schoolgirl going through a variety of emotional ups-and-downs alone. “Rain,” appears to hint at the arrival of spring. Sunshine looms above throughout the rainy day. The girl with a blue umbrella is seen walking in the rain waiting for the change of the season. She listens to music through headphones, then becomes happy and decides to dance in the rain. In spite of the rain and loneliness, the actress maintains an upbeat attitude.

The melodic song is intended to reflect the melancholic feelings of nostalgia. A feeling similar which accompanies the “rain” after a relationship comes to an end, according to AllKpop.

Soyou spoke about the rapid success of the song and said she was thankful to be included in its production. Baekhyun relayed his gratitude for the collaboration. Soyou again expressed her thankfulness for EXO’s Baekhyun by saying Baekhyun’s voice is wonderful and was an integral part in bringing the song to life. Soyou said she hopes to work with him again in the future.

“Thank you for the all-kill. Although I was thankful just to have had the opportunity to work with Soyou on this song, it makes me very happy that the song is receiving so much love.”

The song was released on midnight and is currently No. 1 on eight main real-time charts including Mnet, Melon, Olleh, Bugs, Naver, Genie, Monkey3, and Soribada, according to AllKpop. The success of the song is pretty remarkable given the competition from a new album released by hit Kpop band, BTS (Bangtan Boys).

BTS’s other new songs “Not Today,” “Outro: Wings,” and “A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone” has all ranked pretty high on charts.

Soyou said in a statement via Starship Entertainment that Baekhyun’s voice saved the song.

“I feel good about reaching first place. Baekhyun’s voice is so beautiful that it saved the song,”

Soyou’s agency Starship Entertainment also thanked listeners and supporters of the 2017 Valentine’s Day release.

“We believe that there is a good response because of the great chemistry between artists Soyou and Baekhyun, who are loved by both the general public and their respective fans. Thank you very much.”

Lasy year, Baekhyun previously released a successful duet with miss A’s Suzy, called “Dream.” According to Soompi, he emphasized that he wanted to take on a number of collabs in order to establish himself as a “collaboration god.”

The song “Dream” is a romantic R&B pop track that was inspired by jazz and neo-soul. The romantic lyrics describing the early stages of falling in love. The video showed Baekhyun and Suzy performing the song in a relaxed setting with a fancy band. The video illustrates why Baekhyun and Suzy are two of the leading representatives of SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, according to Soompi.

News of the collaboration was sparked when an insider close to the group revealed that Soyou and Dasom of SISTAR boarded a flight to the U.S. last Friday. In the midst of Soyou collaborating with EXO’s Baekhyum, Dasom and Soyou will be filming for KBS’s Battle Trip.

Battle Trip is a variety show where celebs demonstrate the up’s and downs of travel life. The traveling adventures of SISTAR’s Soyou and Dasom will be in an upcoming episode. The show will be broadcasted every Saturday.

