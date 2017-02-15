Is Bella Hadid Still Heartbroken Over The Weeknd?

Bella Hadid seemed low-spirited during Valentine’s Day as her former beau was seen making out with Selena Gomez on a yacht in Los Angeles. The model was seen rocking her chunky boots and a black top and jacket — quite the opposite of Valentine’s Day colors.

Her former boyfriend and herself had dated for more than a year and it was claimed that their split was cordial and friendly. While some people do their best to avoid their exes, these two are in an industry where they are more than likely to bump into each other. They were seen together again, despite breaking up, at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where they acted amicable; during his performance she rocked the runway straight past him. Of course it didn’t hurt that she looked her best and was completely unfazed by her former love.

2017 is Bella’s year

The runway star continues to get more and more ad campaigns. She rocked the New York Fashion Week runways and managed to close the Oscar de la Renta show. She was emotional in her Prabal Gurung show as it was an empowering tribute to feminists. She wore a T-shirt with the word, “The Future Is Female” and “I am an immigrant.”

The model doesn’t have to worry about her ex’s actions and doings as she focuses on her big year. Gigi Hadid’s younger sister landed collaboration with luxury Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer. The 20-year-old became their official brand ambassador and she’s joined by the likes of DJ David Guetta, football player Cristiano Ronaldo, actor Chris Hemsworth, and more.

I don't stop, I don't crumble and I certainly #DontCrackUnderPressure ! Thank you Tag for the warm welcome to the family and making me the new face of @tagheuer ! ????❌⏱❤ by my lil birdie @cassblackbird ❤ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Moving on

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, seems to have completely moved on from his model ex to singer Selena Gomez. The two had apparently been dating for months but only recently made their love for each other more public with their public affections for each other.

The “Good for you” singer, according to TMZ, most recently spoiled her man on his 27th birthday. She may not have attended the party thrown for her beau but she apparently spent nearly $30,000 on the bill. The party was attended by the likes of French Montana, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, and more.

Bella Hadid spoke with Teen Vogue and revealed that it was her first breakup and it was difficult.

“It was my first breakup or second, next to the horse and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily,”

The 2016 model of the year is on the cover of February 2017 Teen Vogue issue. She also talked about dealing with Lyme disease aside from her breakup.

She did reiterate that despite having a broken heart and that “love hurts,” she knows that it would be hard but one has to pull through. The model shared that she would always have love and respect for the Weeknd.

Unlike Bella, Justin Bieber has been showing another side of himself when it came to moving on. The star, when asked by TMZ about the Weeknd, simply said that the hit maker’s music was “wack.”

Justin, who is Selena’s former girlfriend, has been in love with the musician for many years despite dating a variety of models and other women for the years that they’ve been apart. Unlike Bella who has only shown positivity, the “Cold Water” singer has been rude and poking at the singer.

Bieber most recently took to Instagram live to share his disdain. The Weeknd’s music was playing in the background and Bieber said it was his favorite song at the moment before bursting into laughter.

