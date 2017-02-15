Nina Dobrev Flaunts Cleavage And Toned Thighs During Beijing Conference

Nina Dobrev recently revealed cleavage and toned thighs in a mini-dress during a conference in Beijing. While promoting her movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the actress wore a thigh-skimmed turquoise green dress that had a huge cut flaunting her cleavage.

The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev wore gown styled by Yours Truly with metallic Louboutin shoes. She paired her attire with an Etro clutch and Ileana Makri earrings. Dobrev was seen confidently flaunting her cleavage and thighs in the assemble.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie, which also stars Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone, has a worldwide total collection of $242 million and was the number-one film in China on its opening weekend with box-office collection $61.9 million.

Dobrev has been traveling around the world with cast and crew of the xXx: Return of Xander Cage to promote the film. Her co-star Diesel could not resist but praise the actress for her total devotion and loving spirit, the Fast and Furious actor adored Nina over his Instagram account.

“@ninadobrev has traveled the world promoting xXx The Return of Xander. She is so good in the movie, she killed it on this Global Domination tour… but the best thing about her is her loving spirit. You can’t help but love her. Thank you Nina for being a Baller on and off screen. Looking forward to the next one. #xXxThursdays.”

However, this is not the first time Dobrev proudly flaunted her assets. She has revealed her toned body and abs in Men’s Health Magazine cover shoot too, sporting a bikini.

During August 2016, Nina Dobrev showed off her sexy back and butt in a bikini with friend and actress Julianne Hough. The Dancing with the Stars judge shared the goofy picture of her bare butt with Dobrev’s with a caption saying, “Full moons!” The picture of the actresses soon went viral.

Full moons! ???????????? A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Aug 18, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

According to Entertainment Online, Dobrev is also recently spotted vacationing with rumored boyfriend Glen Powell. The duo is said to be “good friends,” and Scream Queens actor is reported to have grown fond of The Vampire Diaries actress.

“They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while. Glen really likes Nina. She is completely his type of gal. They know and have met each other’s families. Glen is a very family oriented guy and Nina loves that about him.”

Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are reported to be going strong, with xXx actress even spending time with his family. She celebrated New Year’s eve with Powell and his family.

Meanwhile, with her ever rising career, The Vampire Diaries actress revealed that she is very popular back in her hometown Bulgaria, Madison reported.

“I get recognized quite a bit in Bulgaria. There have been a lot of amazing people from Bulgaria that are very talented. But I’m one of the few in the entertainment industry of Bulgarian descent and so there’s a lot of national pride and love and support. I definitely feel it when I go to visit.”

Apart from xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Dobrev has also starred in sci-fi horror drama by Ben Ripley titled Flatliners. The movie is a sequel to 1990 movie of the same name, directed by Niels Arden Oplev and will release on September 29, 2017.

In addition, Nina Dobrev has also confirmed her return to The Vampire Diaries television series. She will be seen with Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, and Ian Somerhalder bidding farewell to the Mystic Falls.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder have also put a stop to rumors of them dating and clashes. Along with Nikki Reed, Somerhalder and Dobrev posted their pictures together sharing fun times together during last days of shooting for The Vampire Diaries.

[Featured Image by Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures]