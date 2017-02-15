iPhone 8: Rumors Suggest Stacked 2700mAh Battery, But Less Buttons & Accessories

The iPhone 8 is still more than half a year away, but the device has already managed to get the smartphone market extremely interested. With the 10th-anniversary iPhone speculated for a release this coming September, there is a very good chance that the year might very well belong to Apple when it comes to success and dominance in the smartphone market. Inasmuch as the device sounds very compelling, however, a new set of rumors has ended up getting fans both optimistic and apprehensive at the same time.

Rumors about the iPhone 8 have been emerging for months now, with numerous speculations and leaks stating that the device would be the first real upgrade to the iconic smartphone since the reveal of the iPhone 6 back in 2014. Currently, the consensus in the rumor mill states that the iPhone 8 would feature Apple’s homegrown A11 processor, a brand new glass and metal frame as well as innovative features such as long-range wireless charging, an iris scanner and IP68 water resistance.

Recently, however, a new set of rumors outlined by FastCompany have managed to attract the attention of iPhone fans across the globe. According to the website, a source from within Apple has claimed that the upcoming flagship device would cost upwards of $1,000. Considering that the top-tier iPhone 7 Plus already costs more than $900, this price increase does make sense. However, it is undeniable that a starting price north of $1,000 would make the iPhone 8 out of reach for a significant number of consumers.

Considering the newest rumors about the device, however, the price increase of the iPhone 8 appears to be justified. For one, rumors are high that the upcoming Apple flagship would feature battery life that is superior to all previous iPhone models. Rumors state that this upgrade on the iPhone 8’s battery is made possible by Apple adopting a stacked, L-shaped battery construction for the iPhone 8’s speculated 2700mAh battery. Coupled with the new device’s rumored OLED display, which consumes far less power than Apple’s usual LCD screens, the improvements on the iPhone 8’s battery life is expected to be significant.

The rumored improvement on the device’s batteries has been embraced extremely well by Apple’s fans, with many welcoming the inclusion of a heftier power supply for the upcoming flagship device. After all, Apple’s smartphones, while exceeding the market in numerous areas, fall quite behind when it comes to battery life. Thus, if rumors prove accurate and the iPhone 8 does indeed get released with an upgraded battery, Apple would be able to catch up and possibly even surpass the smartphone market’s endurance champions.

Another interesting rumor, reported by MacRumors, stated that the iPhone 8 would feature fewer buttons than its predecessors, with the physical volume rocker, mute button, and power button being removed from the device. These rumors further stated that the iPhone 8’s buttons would follow the iPhone 7’s model, with capacitive buttons being partnered with a haptic engine. While the idea of a capacitive volume rocker has been embraced fairly well by fans of the device, the premise of a non-physical mute and power button has managed to get iPhone fans pretty apprehensive. After all, simply tasks such as hard resetting or muting the iPhone 8 while the device is in a pocket would be quite difficult if the buttons are all capacitive.

This is not all, however, as recent rumors also stated that the iPhone 8, as well as the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, would come equipped with fewer accessories than the outgoing flagship devices. For one, speculations are high that the 2017 iPhones would not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack to lightning adaptor out of the box anymore, unlike the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus of 2016. Apart from this, a lightning to USB-C cable, which would be essential for plugging in the iPhone 8, 7, and 7 Plus to the 2016 MacBook and MacBook Pro, is also speculated to be sold separately. Unsurprisingly, these rumors have been met with much protest from iPhone fans, with many accusing Apple of cheaping out on its loyal customers.

Regardless of the iPhone 8’s fewer accessories and its possible limitations resulting from the removal of its physical buttons, there is very little doubt that the 2017 flagship smartphone would be a dominant force in the mobile market this year. Judging by how well Apple has been hyping its device and how Apple fans are feverishly waiting for the arrival of the newest iteration of the iconic smartphone, the iPhone 8’s success is all but ensured.

