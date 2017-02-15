WWE News: Will WWE Truly Change Bray Wyatt Vs Randy Orton Match At WrestleMania?

WWE Superstar and 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton dropped a bombshell on WWE SmackDown Live last night when he said he refused to fight WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. This would be the first time since Vince McMahon that a Rumble winner would decide to not use their right to face the World Champion at WrestleMania. Of course, it made sense that the Rumble winner in Vince would not be part of the main event of WrestleMania.

In this case, the storyline makes too much sense between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt for the match to not happen. However, some have their doubts on the drawing power of these two men in the main event match. Despite what WWE may be having JBL say on television weekly, Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt were never intended to go on last as part of the real main event.

WWE is having Goldberg take the WWE Universal Title at WWE Fast Lane and he will end up defending that title at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile Orton and Wyatt will be part of one of the main events of the show. Vince McMahon apparently thinks the WWE fans are stupid and believe there can be more than one main event on a show. There can’t be by the way.

This has led some to assume that WWE may end up shifting plans around a bit heading into WrestleMania, and they are at least teasing that idea. Due to Orton not wanting to compete against his master in Bray Wyatt, WWE has no choice but to name another contender for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan mentioned on Talking Smack last night that we will see a battle royal for the No. 1 contendership next week on WWE SmackDown Live.

It is rumored already that AJ Styles will walk away as the winner of this match and may get his shot to take him the WWE Championship at WrestleMania against Bray Wyatt. However, many also believe that this will end up changing again as we head toward WrestleMania. It has been rumored for some time that AJ Styles would take on WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, but something has to happen to get this match going.

It is unlikely that Shane would just pop up and demand a match with AJ Styles for no reason at all. This means Styles has to push for this match to occur, but it would only need to happen if Shane did something that offended Styles so badly that he wanted to take out frustration on the commissioner. Many believe this is the set up, as AJ would end up winning next week setting up the Wyatt/Styles match for WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship.

Down the line, Randy Orton would break the brainwashed spell that Bray Wyatt has over him and would want to face him again. Sadly by that point, AJ Styles has already earned the right to face Wyatt at WrestleMania due to the fact that he earned it in the battle royal. However, Orton did not say no to WrestleMania and Bray Wyatt under sound mind and judgement, which would force Shane to remove AJ in place of Orton, or WWE will go with Orton beating Styles on SmackDown Live.

Since AJ Styles has yet to get a one-on-one rematch for the WWE Championship since losing it, AJ would most likely try and fail to win the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live before WrestleMania. One would imagine this would force him to go nuts on Shane McMahon and force this match to happen while Wyatt vs. Orton is back on.

Keep in mind, WWE now has six weeks to build to WrestleMania with the blue brand. That means we’re clearly going to need some good storytelling between now and then, and this could be a beautiful way of getting two top matches onto the WrestleMania 33 card. Obviously WWE could always go with a triple threat match at WrestleMania with Styles, Wyatt, and Orton. This would be much better, but WWE sadly won’t go that direction most likely.

