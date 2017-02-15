‘Vampire Diaries’ Finale: Watch With Ian Somerhalder On A Free Trip, For Real!

Watch the Vampire Diaries finale episode exclusively with Ian Somerhalder. The once in a lifetime opportunity is presented by The Vampire Diaries television show’s Damon Salvatore himself.

Somerhalder is known for his charitable work and this time around he has launched an exclusive offer for fans that will mutually benefit the environment and fans. In his latest Instagram post, Somerhalder revealed that series’ fans have a chance to watch The Vampire Diaries finale episode with him in a lucky draw by donating $10 towards Ian Somerhalder Foundation.

The donation money will be used to create awareness and welfare of environment and animals. There are many other goodies to be provided to fans.

The lucky winner will get to watch Mystic Falls last moments by Somerhalder on their side. Not only this, the fan will get to bring one of his/her friend and get live commentary from The Vampire Diaries television series’ Damon Salvatore. The fan plus one will get free flight tickets and stay at a four-star-hotel.

The series is finally coming to an end with four episodes left from the last season. The second to the last episode is titled “We’re Planning A June Wedding,” which has fans got thinking of a dreamy wedding of Damon and Elena.

The finale episode titled “I Was Feeling Epic” is also speculated to feature Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert’s many other Mystic Falls romantic moments. The fortunate winner will rejoice these final moments by clicking selfies and having dinner with Ian.

The first teaser of the last episode is released and Elena can be seen waking up, confused. She was last tied to Bonnie’s [Kat Graham] life which means she has to sleep for Bonnie to be alive. Since she has woken up, one thing is for sure. Graham’s character has been put to sleep.

According to MTV, there can be another possibility that Nina Dobrev’s character has lost her memory but that will be very disappointing for fans as they would not get to see Damon and Elena’s one last romantic moment together. The report further added that it might be possible that Damon was able to ask Kai to break the curse he had cast on Elena.

Elena is seen asking in the teaser looking at some high school photographs, “What happened? Why am I here right now?”

Since the series is coming to an end, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, and Nikki Reed have also put end to long-time rumor of clashes between the two actresses because of their personal relationship with Ian. Nikki Reed posted a lengthy message for the media saying that they always focused on false and baseless reports and added that she and The Vampire Diaries actress are fighting.

Somerhalder also came forward to voice his opinion on the matter and said, “Media companies preying on the passion from vulnerable and or impressionable minds of fans to sell advertising through click-through traffic is a disease in our society. It’s poisonous. Let’s finish this series with respect and kindness and continue that in our lives. I think it’s time. What do think?”

The actor posted of them together chilling and wrote a sweet and love-filled message.

“Chilling with these two [Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev]… After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans… They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner. Let’s stop spreading hate everyone, there’s already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love. Only love here- always has been always will be.”

The Vampire Diaries finale episode will air on March 10, 2017. The episode will feature Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev together.

[Featured Image by Michael Caulfield/Getty Images]