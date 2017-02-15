India’s ISRO Launches Record 104 Satellites Onboard A Single Rocket

India is in the process of creating a space record after it sent a rocket with an astounding 104 satellites into space Russia Today reports. The launch is underway as we write this article and we have embedded the live stream of the launch below. As of this writing, the launch is going as planned.

Update: The mission has been declared a success with all 104 satellites successfully injected into their respective orbits.

Once the mission is completed successfully, India will create a new record for the most number of satellites sent in one go. The previous record was held by Russia who in 2014, launched 39 satellites in one go. The PSLV rocket that India is using for this mission has a proven track record of successful space missions and has been in the past used for India’s much talked about space missions to the moon and to Mars. While most of the 104 satellites will be small micro-satellites, there is also one large satellite that weighs 714kg, and 103 smaller ‘nano-satellites’ with a combined weight of 664kg. The rocket took off from the Sriharikota spaceport.

The main satellite is believed to be a domestically-built observation satellite. The other 104 micro-satellites belong to a large number of countries including the likes of The Netherlands, UAE, and Kazakhstan. The U.S. is also playing a crucial role in the launch – and has designed 96 of the micro-satellites. In fact, most of the micro satellites have been designed by a single U.S. based company called Planet. According to The Verge, Planet is a U.S. based private imaging company that sees itself monitoring the Earth continuously from space. These micro satellites from Planet are called “Doves” and are miniaturized space probes that are capable of capturing detailed, high-resolution images of the Earth from space. The company already has 50 such satellites already orbiting the earth.

India has a very ambitious space-program that traces its roots back to the 1960s. The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) is India’s version of NASA and has in the past few years become one of the most successful space agencies with several successful missions to its credit. Back in 2008, India made it clear that its space ambitions did not stop at sending weather and imaging satellites. That year, the ISRO successfully sent its first mission to the moon – the Chandrayaan. In 2014, India followed it up with the launch of its maiden Mars mission – called the Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission – and in the process became the only country to successfully send a mission to Mars in the very first attempt. What was more remarkable was the sheer frugality of India’s Mars mission. At less than $70 million, the entire Mars Mission had a lower budget than the Hollywood movie – Gravity – released in 2013 – the same year the Mars mission was launched.

This is an ongoing news story. Please check back later for updates.

