Madonna’s Nip Show On the Cover Of ItalianVogue

Madonna has yet to put her best days behind her as she proved in a shoot she recently did for Vogue Magazine that even includes a nip show.

Madonna made sure that her shoot was showed off more than the cameras bargained for courtesy of her nip show. The pop star made sure that she upheld her “bad girl” reputation. The 58-year-old still aims to maintain a strong presence in the pop world and what better way to remind people what she is made of than controversial snaps.

Posting the snaps on Instagram

Madonna also chose to pull a “Kylie Jenner” by posting her cover photos for Vogueon her Instagram page for her 8.7 million followers to admire. One of the snaps features her clad in a sheer top with the initials “S.K” on her breasts. However, they did very little to censor the snap, thus treating her fans to a nip show. The Instagram snap seems to be a combination of three photos aligned to make a full one.

The top snap showcased her beautiful face with red lipstick and her hand with matching red nail polish. She also had flowing blond hair. The photo in the middle featured the see-through top with the exposed chest area. The third snap focused on her waist area where she had a black attire covering up below the belt, and her hands were placed on her waist.

“Stamped by SK for the Polaroid Issue @stevenkleinstudio for italianvogue. God Bless you Franca Sozanni????not only for what you did for the World of Fashion but for encouraging strong Independent Women to take risks! ♥️♥️????????????????????????” Madonna captioned the photo.

Covering up a bit

Madonna opted to cover up some more in the other photos from the same shoot. One of the snaps showcased the pop star with lots of makeup and yet another black sheer top. However, she did not reveal too much this time because she wore a black leather jacket on top. The 58-year-old appeared covered in a shiny black attire in another Vogue cover photo as she posed seductively.

“Good Morning World!!! So lucky to have worked on the last issue of Italian Vogue with The amazing and inspiring Franca Sozzani @stevenkleinstudio,” the pop icon wrote under her snap.

The magazine cover photos received a significant response from Madonna’s fans with most of them complimenting her for looking so beautiful. Some even took the opportunity to remember some of the great hits that she has produced during her long career in the music industry.

Madonna is one of the few ladies who have successfully made a name for themselves in the pop industry and lasted for decades. She is also one of the most influential artists and is well known for fighting sexism. However, it has not all been an easy ride for the 58-year-old star. She has also gone through some controversy with the latest one being the custody battle between her and ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The female pop icon has also been in the process of adopting two children from Malawi.

The adoption process has been put on hold because the judge presiding over the matter is worried that the children might end up in a toxic environment on account of the divorce. Meanwhile, the star does not seem to be worried much about the divorce and has instead been determined to make sure that she continues her regular work. Madonna clearly loves photography and still feels youthful as seen in the latest photo shoot for Vogue in which she treated fans to a nip show.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]