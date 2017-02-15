Chicago Facebook Live Shooting Video: Livestream Shows Man, 2-Year-Old Shot Dead

A tragic drive-by shooting in Chicago was caught on video on Wednesday, with the Facebook Live streaming video reportedly showing an attack that left two people dead including a 2-year-old boy.

The shooting happened during a Facebook Live streaming video made by a woman inside the car, showing a man driving the vehicle with a toddler in the backseat, ABC 7 Chicago reported. Shots could be heard, and the woman ran from the car screaming for help, all while the video continued to roll.

A man who was struck in the shooting was declared dead at the scene and the toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The woman, who was pregnant, was listed in fair condition after the shooting. Police had not yet released the names of the shooting victims.

The Chicago drive-by shooting video quickly went viral on Tuesday night, getting tens of thousands of views across news stories and video-sharing sites. It served as a tragic reminder of the violence that has engulfed Chicago and the many innocent victims caught in the crossfire.

While all the details of the shooting were not yet available, police said they believe it was a gang-related targeted attack.

“We believe this was a targeted shooting, so these people were looking for him,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

“But it’s just ridiculous that we have to keep seeing children pay the price because we can’t hold these individuals accountable. I’m sick of it, and I know Chicago is sick of it. I just hope that our legislative partners are sick of it.”

Johnson went on to call out lawmakers who have stalled on gun control legislation in Chicago, saying it is needed to help stem the violence.

“And I hope our legislative partners are looking right now. We have yet another innocent child in Chicago that can lose their life over senseless gun violence. I was promised that we would have some gun legislation in January and it’s now the middle of February and it’s still not here,” Johnson said.

The Chicago drive-by shooting captured on livestreaming video even prompted a statement from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who bemoaned the senseless death of the 2-year-old boy.

“One victim of one shooting is one too many, but when innocent children are caught in the crossfire of gun violence and young people have their childhood stolen by stray bullets, our consciences are shaken and our hearts are broken,” he said.

“Every parent, regardless of where they live, should be able to take their child for a walk to the park or a ride in the car. These are normal rites of passage of childhood.”

While Chicago police did not name the suspect in Tuesday’s deadly shooting, Johnson did say that the department had promising leads and was tracking down the shooter and whoever else may have been in the car when the fatal shots were fired.

The deadly Chicago shooting caught on Facebook Live video came the same day that another young girl was killed from an act of violence in the city. Takiya Holmes, an 11-year-old girl who had been shot in the head by a stray bullet over the weekend while she sat in a minivan, died of her injuries on Tuesday. The girl had been on life support since the shooting the New York Daily News reported.

The Chicago drive-by shooting video can be seen here. Be warned, while it does not show either of the victims being killed, it may still be disturbing for some viewers.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]