Barack And Michelle Obama Exchange Mushy Valentine’s Day Twitter Messages

Michelle and Barack Obama exchanged tweets on Valentine’s Day as if they were courting for the first time. The former president and first lady’s marriage may be approaching three decades, but judging from their VD Twitter posts, the love is still going strong.

Michelle Obama, according to the Boston Globe, has not tweeted since leaving the White House when Barack’s second terms as POTUS ended nearly one month ago. And what better time to make a splash on social media than to send the love of your life an endearing holiday message?

After an extraordinary 8 years, I'll be taking a little break. Will be back before you know it to work with you on the issues we care about. pic.twitter.com/o0ECJitXnw — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 20, 2017

Michelle’s love tweet to Barack was short and sweet, but it spoke volumes to her nearly 7.2 million fans. Mrs. O’s message had a photo attached, presumably, of her and Mr. O’s feet on a sandy beach.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate.”

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines ???????? A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Not to be outdone, Barack had a Valentine’s Day message for Michelle.

“Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new.”

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

For weeks now, the Obamas have been living it up in the sun and surf. When Michelle and Barack left the White House on the day Donald Trump was inaugurated the 45th president of the United States, they set a course for Palm Springs, California, for a short stay.

The Obamas visited with the decorator Michael Smith, a close friend. Then, it was on to Sir Richard Branson’s private island in the Virgin Islands.

During the couple’s private getaway, they were treated like royalty. Barack and Michelle were seen in several snaps looking relaxed and chatting with the Virgin Group founder and his daughter, Holly.

The former president was seen wearing his hat turned backward, a Nike shirt, matching shorts, and flip flops for the beach. Michelle, who is normally seen wearing fashionable gowns and chic outfits, was seen wearing sunglasses, a beach hat and — wait for it — Daisy Duke shorts.

Thong sandals? Check Shades? Check Panama hat and cap? Check and check. Barack and Michelle Obama enjoying the Virgin Islands #thanks44 pic.twitter.com/LA0uCQl7at — Thanks 44 (@thanksprez) February 1, 2017

After sifting through the mountain of pictures taken by paps, it’s clear that the ex-commander-in-chief has taken up a new hobby. Secret Service would likely not have supported Obama kitesurfing while he was still in office.

However, nothing stopped civilian Obama from showing off his aquatic skills. In fact, he and Branson engaged in a bit of competition: Mr. O’s kitesurfing versus Branson’s hydrofoil. You guessed it, Obama won.

After wrapping up their vacation, Michelle and Barack are reportedly returning to Washington. There, they will stay for at least two years until Sasha Obama, their youngest daughter, graduates high school.

The Obamas arranged to rent a friend’s mansion that is a short distance from the White House. Some conspiracy theorists say Barack is remaining behind in order to leverage his grassroots organization, Organizing for Action (OFA), to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency. The group is the same core supporters that helped Obama get reelected for a second term.

Michelle Obama is reportedly getting back to work by appearing on a reality TV show. Sources say Michelle is set to appear as a guest judge on Chef Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef Junior in a future episode.

Meanwhile, Malia Obama is hard at work in New York City with a new internship with the Harvey Weinstein Company.

According to Vanity Fair, Michelle and Barack exchanged messages on Valentine’s Day last year. Barack’s mushy surprise came by way of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m going to make you some zucchini bread and then spread out some vegetables on a plate, just the way you like it. Somebody call the Situation Room, ’cause things are about to get hot.”

On the same show, Michelle revealed her Valentine’s message to her lovey-dovey via video.

“Roses are red, violets are blue. You are the president, and I am your boo.”

[Featured image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]