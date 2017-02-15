The Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Bout: What Can Stop It From Happening?

The Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather bout is getting closer to becoming a real thing when reports have flooded in that the two iconic fighters have agreed to fight.

But knowing how evasive Mayweather is when it comes to actually agreeing to a fight there’s still no telling if this potential bout will see the light of day.

According to The Sun, a source close to Conor McGregor said that the Irish MMA fighter and undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather have agreed to a fight and they’re only smoothing out other details before a Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather bout is announced.

The source said, “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

McGregor flew into Las Vegas recently to settle two things, one of which was to settle his dispute with the Nevada Sports Commission after he reportedly threw a water bottle at Nate Diaz.

The other matter he intended to settle was to finalize a Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather bout.

The Sun said that they have agreed to fight and that the only thing standing between them and the bout is a “third party hold-up,” which a lot of experts say could be Dana White.

Although it’s unfair to say that White is the only possible barrier to this much-awaited bout considering that there are other factors that the two fighters should come to terms with before they could move onto actually fighting each other in the ring.

According to USA Today, there are lots of barriers that could stop the Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather bout in its tracks and one of them is the huge ego that both fighters have.

USA Today said that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have huge egos in that even trivial matters such as who marches out last in the potential bout can derail the negotiations leading up to the fight.

Also, they said that money is primarily the biggest hurdle these two fighters will have to get past through if a fight is truly going to happen. According to USA Today, the Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather bout is never going to happen if Money Mayweather doesn’t get his way and secure 60 percent of the overall profits of the fight.

Mayweather felt insulted when Dana White guaranteed that he will get $25 million just to agree to the fight and he had every right to feel insulted considering that he was able to get more than $200 million from his bout with Manny Pacquiao.

Another hurdle that the fighters will have to get past is Dana White and although the president of the UFC already indicated that he’s interested in having a Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather bout there are still underlying notions that might prompt him to put on the brakes on this fight.

First of all, Conor McGregor is still under contract with the UFC and even if he says that he’s willing to fight Mayweather without the blessing of White’s organization that’s actually easier said than done.

What could prompt White from preventing this fight to happen are McGregor’s chances of actually defeating Mayweather.

Many people say that McGregor is quite efficient as a striker but boxers have been training all their lives to perfect one particular fighting method, which McGregor might not be at par with just yet despite his efficiency in the octagon when it comes to knocking out opponents.

McGregor’s marketability may go down if he loses against Mayweather and if that happens White will have to move mountains to make his fighter relevant again in the UFC.

The Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather bout seems to be a done deal for now but let’s keep our fingers crossed that it stays that way until the real fight begins.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]