Bill O’Reilly Dishes On ‘First Casualty’ Of Donald Trump’s Administration

Bill O’Reilly wasted no time before talking about Michael Flynn tonight on The O’Reilly Factor.

“National Security Chief Michael Flynn has resigned. The general got in trouble over a phone call he had with a Russian ambassador before Donald Trump took office,” the Fox News star said in his introduction, adding that he was talking about Russian sanctions in a phone call he should have known was taped.

Bill noted that there is a transcript of the conversation that has yet to be released.

“General Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about the content of the call, according to Fox News Correspondent John Roberts. That’s the big reason he was fired,” O’Reilly continued and summarized that Vice President Pence wields a lot of power in the White House and can’t be mislead by subordinates.

Bill O’Reilly stated that he believes that the story should end right now unless Flynn was ordered to say something to the Russians that was inappropriate. He believes that speculating on that, which a lot of people have done, is foolish. He then played a video of Kellyanne Conway telling reporters that Flynn was safe — this was hours before he was fired.

O’Reilly pointed out that it’s becoming quite clear that President Trump needs better coordination with his staff and that Chief of Staff Reince Piebus should be in charge of quality control and accurate messaging.

“Conway should not be out saying all is fine with Flynn when all way not fine,” O’Reilly continued. Conway herself was grilled by Matt Lauer over why Flynn remained in the White House when they were warned about the controversy last month. The Hollywood Reporter has the news.

“The Justice Department warned the White House that General Flynn had not been completely honest in characterizing that conversation with the Russian ambassador, and they even went further to say that as a result of that dishonesty he was at risk for blackmailing by the Russians,” Lauer is quoted as saying to Conway, who wasn’t able to give a specific response.

Right after O’Reilly summarized the situation again, he moved on to new polling data regarding Donald Trump. He noted that 46 percent approve of Trump’s executive order on immigration, while 52 percent don’t approve. However, 42 percent said Trump’s order would make the United States safer when compared to 33 percent who said it wouldn’t. Twenty-four percent thought it wouldn’t make any difference.

According to the Fox News poll, 48 percent approve of Trump’s overall job performance, while 47 percent disapprove. Fifty percent are confident in Donald Trump’s judgment in a crisis situation, while 49 percent aren’t.

O’Reilly had Mark Cuban, one of Trump’s biggest critics, to talk about the new president.

When asked about what his biggest concern was about Trump in a crisis situation, Cuban told O’Reilly that Trump hasn’t been able to show any leadership or take responsibility for the White House.

“I don’t think he has shown them any direction, and the results of that are the issues you have mention,” Cuban told O’Reilly, and added that not only is Trump’s communication bad, but the people who work for him tend to be fearful of having the mistakes pinned on them.

O’Reilly tried to put a positive spin on Trump by telling Cuban that Trump has done more things in 26 days than any other president.

“You may not like those things,” O’Reilly sarcastically told Cuban, who argued back by criticizing Trump’s specific policies.

