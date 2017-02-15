Donald Trump Condemns Washington ‘Leaks,’ Warns About North Korea

Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to voice his opinion on the state of domestic affairs, which includes rumors and gossip. Although most Americans have grown quite used to Donald Trump using Twitter as his official medium for public dissemination of his views, it appears as though he is also using them in a manner inconsistent with previous presidential communications.

In recent events coming out of the many Washington, D.C., scandals, there is one person at the center of all of them and that is President Donald J. Trump. As many already know, it is not uncommon for a president to have a polarizing presence on the national stage, especially this early in his presidency. But no other administrations have been quite this scandalous in their infancy.

On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump once again took to his Twitter page and derided the current wave of news that revolves solely around his former senior national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

“The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?” Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter post following the resignation of Michael Flynn and the news circulating about pop star Moby claiming to have insider knowledge of a conspiracy both against and with Trump.

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

Let’s just take a moment to get some perspective as to what Donald Trump may be referring to in this Twitter post. The most polarizing scandal that is still currently taking place was when the news broke that Michael Flynn had communications and meetings with Russia – and more specifically, with Vladimir Putin, as reported by CNN. Those meetings were allegedly about removing the sanctions that the administration of former President Barack Obama had put on Russia.

Although Michael Flynn seemed to have been riding the wave, it appears as though the national security advisor could not take the heat and resigned (as requested) to Donald Trump on Monday night.

Donald Trump hablo hoy vía telefónica con Putin,Merkel y Abe acompañado de Priebus,Flynn,Bannon,Pence y Spicer… pic.twitter.com/Xlv9gCGFed — Heder Saldaña™ (@hederzona3) January 28, 2017

There has been a wave of backlash, even after Michael Flynn’s resignation, against the current presidential administration of Donald Trump, calling for investigations into corruption and the interference of a foreign government (Russia) in a U.S. election. There is also fear that Donald Trump is being blackmailed by Vladimir Putin and Russia following reports of a Russian dossier on Trump that contain nefarious evidence of the president in compromising situations, which reportedly includes photos.

The scandal only gets worse with new reports surfacing that Donald Trump knew about the investigations that the Department of Justice were conducting on Michael Flynn, but waited until only yesterday to ask Flynn to resign. That includes Flynn knowingly misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the meetings that took place, which allegedly were about the removal of sanctions on Russia.

To make matters worse for Donald Trump, pop star Moby released a statement on Facebook Monday about some possible insider knowledge that he has on the current state of affairs between Donald Trump, Russia, and the Republican Party. That statement has been circulating quite rapidly on social media, but there is no actual proof that the claims are true.

The statement by Moby, which has some obvious grammar issues, can be found below.

Moby has not released any of his sources on this inflammatory statement about Donald Trump, but the post is still up on Facebook as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and he seems to be sticking by it.

All of this news is bookended by the North Korea situation, where the rogue nation has reportedly test fired a ballistic missile on Sunday, which Donald Trump reportedly dealt with around his guests at his Mar-A-Lago resort.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]