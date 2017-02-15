‘Harry Potter’ Actress Naked: Scarlett Byrne Strips Down For ‘Playboy’ Magazine

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne is making headlines for appearing nude in the latest issue of Playboy magazine.

The 26-year-old actress is best known for her role as Slytherin Pansy Parkinson in the sixth installment of the Harry Potter series – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Her character was also featured in the two final films of the popular fantasy franchise.

Fans may also recognize the brunette beauty for her appearances on The Vamper Diaries, where she played Nora Hildegard, and from Falling Skies, where she played the role of Lexi.

Byrne took to Instagram to tease her Playboy photo shoot with her fans, in which she shared a black-and-white photo of herself posing naked and showing her butt as she wrapped herself up in a silk scarf.

She captioned the NSFW photo, “I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, ‘The Feminine Mystique.’ A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedisNormal.”

It looks like Scarlett’s photo shoot in Playboy magazine had something to do with her engagement to Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper. The pair got engaged in 2015 and she was elated about the news at the time.

“I was lucky enough to fall in love with my best friend,” she proudly said.

Cooper is the youngest son of Playboy Patriarch Hug Hefner. He and his brother, Marston, were born to Hefner’s second wife Kimberly Conrad. The 25-year-old is now in charge of creative content for Playboy and has said that his decision to do away with nudity “was a mistake,” according to The Sun.

“I’ll be the first to admit the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today, we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

Cooper Hefner shared the message on Twitter and also shared his statement on the official Playboy Instagram account.

“This is a remarkably special moment personally and professionally that I get to share this issue of Playboy magazine with my Dad, as well as my readers,” he continued.

“It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come.”

#NakedIsNormal A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:06am PST

The return of naked photos comes just a year after CEO Scott Flanders decided to pull the nude photo shoots in the magazine. In addition, the Playboy website was also redesigned to remove its nude photos in hopes to appeal more advertisers. The company also did away with nudity since nude photos aren’t allowed on most social media websites such as Instagram and Facebook.

Scarlett Byrne’s nude photo shoot is in the 2017 March/April issue, which marks the return of nudity for the men’s magazine. The campaign that features Byrnes is part of the #NakedIsNormal campaign and also featured pictorials of a topless March Playmate Elizabeth Elam and April Playmate Nina Daniele, reports Fox News.

The cover also reads, “Naked is Normal,” and will include an interview with actress Scarlett Johansson and a user’s guide to cannabis. The only thing that Playboy removed from its latest issue was the phrase, “Entertainment for Men” from the cover.

“Playboy will always be a lifestyle brand focused on men’s interests, but as gender roles continue to evolve in society, so will we,” explained Cooper.

Our March/April 2017 issue #NakedIsNormal featuring @elamelizabeth shot by @gavinbondphotography. Discover what you’ve been missing by clicking the link in our bio. A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Playboy’s March/April 2017 issue will be available for download on the Playboy website and will hit newsstands nationwide on Feb. 28. That probably marks the return of the special plastic seal that the older magazines had.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett Byrne posing nude for Playboy magazine? What do you think of the magazine returning to nude photos? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]