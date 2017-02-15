‘GTA Online’ Players Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Discounts, Bonus Cash And RP

New maps, bonus GTA cash, and more RP are ready to be earned in the latest GTA Online event. To commemorate Valentine’s Day, the Till Death Do Us Part event is now underway until February 27. The latest event for the online multiplayer mode for Grand Theft Auto V lets players couple up to tackle two new Adversary modes, complete operations for bonus cash, and more before the event ends.

The return of Till Death Do Us Part brings back the Legion Square and La Puerta maps for the Adversary mode. Additionally, two teams of two players can earn double cash and RP from the Hasta La Vista, Offense Defense, and Relay competitive modes. As noted on Rockstar Games’ website, the event boosts the amount of cash earned from operations, too. Biker Business Sales and Special Cargo Deliveries are worth 25 percent more cash until the event ends.

Players uninterested in fighting others or working on business deals can also celebrate the holiday with 50 percent off Assistant services and 25 percent off a number of purchasable items for their character. Organization leaders can call their assistants for discounts on recovering a vehicle from impound or summoning a luxury helicopter. In the office, a player can request a Pegasus vehicle for half-off during the event, as well.

Of course, all players can benefit from the 25 percent discount on the Albany Roosevelt, the Albany Roosevelt Valor, Be My Valentine clothing, Benny’s upgrades, the Gusenberg Sweeper, all Import/Export tattoos, and the Ocelot Penetrator. Like the items and bonuses mentioned above, these items will only be discounted until February 27.

Weekly Time Trials and Premium Races are running for the upcoming weeks as well. The “Sawmill” Time Trial is available now and the “Cypress Flats” Time Trial starts on February 20. Beating the par time on these activities will reward players with cash and RP. Additionally, players can race in muscle cars in the “Duel” race or compete on bikes in the “Over and Under” race. The former is available now until February 20 while the latter starts on February 21 and ends on February 27.

“Launch Premium Races through the Quick Job App on your in-game phone or via the yellow corona at Legion Square. Premium Races pay out GTA$ winnings for the top 3 finishers and all racers receive Triple RP.”

The online mode for Grand Theft Auto V continues to update often with new modes, custom games, and events. Major pieces of downloadable content are also regularly added to the game as free updates like the latest Import/Export update. That update extended what CEOs of organizations can do with a new way to make money. In Import/Export, CEOs can buy garages, steal cars, and sell them for a major profit according to the official site.

The latest update also added a feature to GTA Online often requested by many players. Players can now change more aspects of their appearance by simply paying $100,000 of in-game cash. From the quick menu, players can opt to pay the fee to change nearly all of the options customized at character creation. Skin tone, facial structure, and more can be altered from this option but players can not alter their avatar’s gender as reported by the Inquisitr.

Pair up to prosper in #GTAOnline

Play 2 new maps for Till Death Do Us Part

2X GTA$ & RP in 'couples-only' game modeshttps://t.co/rctWWZUBC7 pic.twitter.com/RK85ZZtUNw — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 14, 2017

With weekly schedules, free mode events, and plenty of high-priced vehicles and homes to buy, players have no shortage of goals in the online mode for Grand Theft Auto V. More free updates and DLC are likely to release in the future alongside new vehicles and other additions. Players can repeatedly play missions, races, and more to earn enough money in-game to buy new items or purchase Shark Cards with real money to quickly buy the latest items added to GTA Online.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]