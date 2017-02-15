Is Jana Duggar Courting? Fans Think They Have Discovered The News

There has been a lot of speculation over the years that Jana Duggar was courting, but the older Duggar daughter has never revealed that there is someone special in her life. Now fans think that they may have discovered that Jana has a man in her life. A new picture posted on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page makes the fans wonder if Jana has found love.

Cinderella Duggar! 9 Things Jana Does For Her Family Behind-The-Scenes! https://t.co/XLaXKJImCo — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) February 6, 2017

You can see the picture at the top of this page. The family is getting ready for their version of a Valentine’s Day celebration. Jana at a glance looks like she is getting flowers ready, but if you pay attention, she is opening them up an envelope and taking out the card.

Jana Duggar has a big smile on her face as she is removing a card. This could be flowers for her or for the entire family. Fans are commenting and speculating that someone sent flowers to Jana. If so, that could mean that she is courting or already close to doing it. You can’t see the card or anything, but you can see that if Jana has found a man there is still not an engagement ring on her finger.

In another picture shared today, it looks like Joy-Anna Duggar might be hiding an engagement ring on her finger. The Inquisitr shared the details about this as well. She is holding a bag of baking soda, but it looks like she is holding it in a really odd way to keep everyone from being able to see her ring finger. Of course, if she is engaged, then Joy-Anna Duggar isn’t saying a word yet.

Duggar Family on Jana: Somebody Marry This Girl! https://t.co/X0KYjLwZLn — The Hollywood Gossip (@THGossip) January 16, 2017

The other two pictures that they shared don’t reveal anything at all. They are just simply pictures of them getting ready for their big Valentine’s Day. The family said, “Here’s a sweet twist on Valentine’s Day! We are having a family-wide party celebrating love….God’s love and our love for one another. Our theme is “We love because He first loved us!”

IB Times shared that Jana Duggar has shared why she isn’t actually courting. Jana said, “I don’t know what the next five years will look like. In some ways, you’ve got hopes and dreams. Maybe I’ll meet the one and get married and have kids and stuff. There have been different guys come along and ask, but they haven’t been the right one. It’s just one of those things. I’m not just out to get married to the first one who comes along.” Jana didn’t name who the guys are that have tried to court her, but there have been rumors that Bringing Up Bates star Zach Bates had an interest in dating her, but that Jana didn’t want to date him.

As of right now, Jana Duggar hasn’t admitted to courting anyone at all. If she is, they will probably announce it on their show Counting On. The fans would love to hear that Jana has found a man and the fact that she is opening a card on flowers on Valentine’s Day does make it look like something could be going on for this Duggar daughter. Jana has shared that she wants a man who gets his hands dirty.

Do you think that Jana Duggar has found love and will be announcing it soon? Do you think they were trying to give the fans a hint with this picture? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when they air on Monday nights on TLC. Next week you get to see all of Jinger Duggar’s wedding.

[Featured Image Via Facebook]