Pornhub Offers Free Membership: What Do Users Watch On Valentine’s Day?

Pornhub is offering a gift for single people and couples on Valentine’s Day. Whether you are with someone or not this Valentine’s Day, the adult video site is offering free access to premium service for just one day.

Pornhub is offering free membership for lonely w*nkers on #Valentine’s Day https://t.co/3paEHubjzD — Metro (@MetroUK) February 14, 2017

The company is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit by offering free premium membership, reports Metro. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Pornhub offered the gift of adult entertainment and high-quality ad-free streaming to both regular users and fans of the sites. The gift, which is completely free of charge and doesn’t require a credit card, is for one day only. The premium access will expire so that users won’t incur any charges or tied down to a contract.

WE'RE BACK. FREE PORNHUB PREMIUM CONTINUES FOR THE BEST VALENTINE'S DAY EVER. RETWEET TO SAVE A LIFE. https://t.co/jFMMmcE2jj ❤️ — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) February 14, 2017

Pornhub has also revealed what people watch on Valentine’s Day. Not everyone is interested in sappy movies or romantic comedies. The site revealed what categories of erotica people watch on Valentine’s Day. Believe it or not, most people are into watching romance and passionate love making on the adult site.

On Monday, the adult video site released its insights for the holiday, including maps and user metrics that showcased Americans’ adult interests and viewing habits on the holiday. After analyzing its statistics, Pornhub revealed that the holiday has a positive effect on the site’s traffic and top search terms.

According to past data, the traffic to the site drops off in the evening on Valentine’s Day. After 6 p.m. to be more specific, according to the adult entertainment site.

PornHub just revealed its users' Valentine’s Day porn habits – and you might be surprised https://t.co/wzT27F1Rdo pic.twitter.com/ifpSozONqZ — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

“Pornhub traffic drops as much as -17 percent … with the peak drop happening around 9 p.m.,” Pornhub said.

But, by the time that midnight rolls around, the traffic rises but is still lower than the average daily mark, reports Inverse.com. That’s probably because most are spending Valentine’s Day with their significant others, while others have more important things to do rather than look for adult entertainment.

The website also broke down the traffic reduction by age group and state. It turns out that the younger the user, the larger the drop. The youngest age groups, 18-34, saw a 19 percent decline. The oldest age group, 45-54, saw a 12 percent drop.

In the state-by-state map breakdown, Pornhub noticed that site traffic in Nevada dropped 22 percent, while traffic from Minnesota dropped only by two percent. It turns out that the states that have the smallest traffic drop are the least urbanized in the country and are said to be around the fiftieth percentile or lower in terms of population density. The opposite is found for states that have the largest drop in traffic.

For example, over 90 percent of Nevada’s population consists of cities and urban areas. That’s comparable to 40 percent of Vermont’s small towns and rural areas. The viewer drop could be due to the low options for partners in rural areas.

This news comes after Pornhub launched its sex-ed site called the “Sexual Wellness Center.” It’s still located at the Pornhub site, but it offers information on sex topics, including consent, contraceptive options, sexually transmitted diseases, and more.

The site was help created by Dr. Laurie Betito, a clinical psychologist who specializes in sex therapy and has over 30 years of experience, according to The Cut. In addition, Pornhub released a statement explaining why the company really wanted to educate their users. As most people know, the kind of sex that you see in adult entertainment doesn’t depict real life sex.

“We understand the importance of educating the general public on a wide range of topics pertaining to sexual health and awareness, and saw an opportunity to deliver knowledge and understanding through renowned doctors and experts,” Pornhub’s vice president, Corey Price, said in a press release.

