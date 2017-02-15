Could Joy-Anna Duggar Be Engaged? New Picture Causes Speculation

This season on Counting On, they promised the viewers that they would get to see Joy-Anna Duggar’s courtship. So far, that is not happening, and everyone is really wondering why. A lot of this season has been focused on Jinger Duggar and her engagement. Now a new picture that was posted on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page has a lot of people wondering if Joy-Anna Duggar might already be engaged. She has known Austin for a long time, so a short courtship could make sense for these two.

The Duggar family is enjoying Valentine’s Day today. They posted four pictures about it on their page along with the caption, “Here’s a sweet twist on Valentine’s Day! We are having a family-wide party celebrating love….God’s love and our love for one another. Our theme is ‘We love because He first loved us!'” This looks like a fun way to celebrate the day. One picture shows Jana Duggar reading a card on flowers. There is obviously no ring on her hand, but if Jana is courting, then she hasn’t shared that with the fans just yet.

Another picture shows Joy-Anna Duggar with her brother. They are making something, and she has a big bag of baking soda in her hand. The thing is, Joy-Anna is holding it really odd. She has her ring finger hidden behind the bag like she is trying to keep it from showing. It is not a normal way to hold the bag at all and fans are picking up on it. This has everyone wondering if Joy-Anna Duggar might be engaged and trying to hide a ring from everyone.

If you look really closely at Joy-Anna’s finger, it even looks like there could be something gold on it. Of course, she isn’t saying a word yet, but the fans want to know if she is engaged to Austin. Counting On isn’t over yet, so hopefully there are some big updates coming soon from them.

The two other pictures show everyone getting ready for their party. They are decorating and making food for the big event. It looks like the Duggar family is ready for a big party, but with their family alone that is a pretty big party.

People shared a few details about Joy-Anna Duggar’s courtship earlier this month. She shared that things were going well for them. Joy-Anna said, “We’ve gotten to experience so much already in our relationship. Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.” She is in a courtship with Austin Forsyth. They have been friends for a long time, and it just ended up progressing into more for them. Austin hasn’t really been seen yet, though. They did show their courtship announcement, but that is it, and the viewers really want a chance to get to know him better. Joy also said, “It’s really special that I got to grow up with him and my family knows him really well.”

Joy-Anna wasn’t worried about the courtship rules. She said, “Watching my sisters go through that with their courtships sets a really good example. I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn’t do and then just making it special. Showing him how much I appreciate him, it’s been amazing.”

