Carlos Santana On Beyonce Grammys Snub: ‘Adele Won Because She Can Sing, Sing’

The Beyhive has a brand new target after Carlos Santana gave his take on why Adele won multiple Grammys on Sunday night while Beyonce did not. It turns out that the legendary guitar player thinks that Adele is the superior singer according to the New York Daily News.

“I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing,” Santana explained to the Australian Associated Press.

“With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.”

“Adele can sing, sing. She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins,” Santana continued his explanation.

Beyonce’s Grammy snub shocked nearly everyone watching. Despite her recent twin pregnancy news and a very special Grammy performance that showcased her growing baby bump, she still didn’t get to take the stage to accept any awards.

After being awarded Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year, @adele is now a 15-time GRAMMY winner! Her wins also marks the first time an artist has won all three categories twice! Congratulations to all of tonight's incredible winners and nominees! #GRAMMYs A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:04pm PST

Instead, Adele took top honors three times over during the biggest awards night in music. She ended up winning Best Album, Best Song, and Album of the Year during the 2017 Grammys. Thankfully, Kanye West wasn’t there to rush the stage this time around and declare Beyonce the winner anyway.

Then again, Adele did that for her pop idol. After winning her last award of the night for Album of the Year, Adele took the stage and exclaimed that she just couldn’t accept it.

A beautiful portrait of GRAMMY winner @beyonce created by ???? @stripes_and_flowers. #GRAMMYs A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious but, my artist of my life is Beyonce,” Adele said. “And this album for me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, is so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful.”

Soon after Carlos Santana’s words about the 2017 Grammy winners (and losers) started to circulate, the 10-time Grammy winner took to Facebook to clear up any misconceptions about what he said.

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the (Grammys). My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context,” Santana wrote.

“I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way.”

Unfortunately, the Beyhive isn’t very forgiving when it comes to any slight, perceived or otherwise, against their queen. Beyonce fans quickly jumped on the hate campaign for Carlos Santana, both skewering him for “disrespecting” Queen Bey and also pointing out all of the things that make her great.

Congrats to @adele for winning Song Of The Year with co-writer Greg Kurstin! "Hello" is Adele's second song to win Song Of The Year at the #GRAMMYs. A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Others, though outnumbered, came to Santana’s defense, commenting that it was about time someone pointed out the difference between dancing and lip syncing and actually singing a song. Despite Carlos Santana’s careful wording and his explanation later, it looks like he’ll be taking a lot of heat from Beyonce’s fans. Check out what many of them had to say on Twitter:

Carlos Santana calling Beyonce a “model” was super disrespectful. This woman puts blood, sweat, & tears into her work — Lovely2BMe (@Lovely2BMe81) February 14, 2017

Beyoncé sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn’t miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm Carlos Santana — BlackITgirl (@joalmoore) February 14, 2017

People still tryna justify what Carlos Santana said. Cut it now. There’s no way in the world Beyoncé isn’t a “Singer, singer.” — Hollywood (@ScottHuego) February 15, 2017

Beyonce and Carlos Santana have shared the stage more than a decade ago and prior to giving his opinion earlier this week, there was no bad blood between the two. So far, Queen Bey hasn’t bothered to comment on Santana’s opinion. After all, even Adele thought the Album of the Year Grammy should have gone to Beyonce for Lemonade.

Do you agree with Carlos Santana that Adele is the better singer? Or do you side with the Beyhive and think that Beyonce deserved to win on Grammy night? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images]