Scarlett Johansson Not Sure She Was Meant To Be Monogamous

Scarlett Johansson is starting to feel like monogamy may not be meant for her.

In Playboy‘s March/April 2017 issue, the Hollywood starlet opens up about her views on relationships, admitting that she’s starting to wonder if people are truly meant to be one-on-one with one another over a lifetime.

“I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person,” said the Ghost in the Shell star.

“I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

The 32-year-old stunner recently announced her split from French journalist husband Roman Dauriac. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds, but the two split after just three years of matrimony.

“The fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing,” Johansson added.

“It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

Johansson insists only those who have been married can truly relate to what she’s saying about marriage.

“Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying,” she said.

“It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is. It’s a beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility.”

Johansson and Dauriac were first publicly seen together in 2012, but didn’t admit to being an item until a year later. They married on a Montana ranch in 2014, just after welcoming their daughter, Rose Dorothy.

Signs of strain in their union started to show earlier this month after she appeared at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. not wearing her wedding ring.

Johansson also recently shared some of her struggles born of being a working mother to a young daughter.

Speaking at a recent American Foundation for AIDS Research gala in New York, Johansson shared that she faced many of the same challenges of any other working mom.

“I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, [but] being a working mom is an incredible challenge, [and] it’s an incredible gift,” she said.

“I think you always feel a little bit of guilt… If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance.”

In the end, Johansson expressed she’s convinced all working moms are part of a fraternity where they need to support and encourage one another through all the challenges they face.

“I’m barely, barely holding it together,” she said.

“If a woman with all the resources in the world is having difficulty keeping it together, that says volumes about the stresses facing less advantaged working mothers.”

Johansson has starred in such films as North, The Horse Whisperer, Ghost World, Lost in Translation, The Black Dahlia, He’s Just Not That Into You, Black Widow, and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2010, she won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for her performance in the Broadway hit A View From the Bridge.

Johansson has also released two albums, Anywhere I Lay My Head in 2008 and Break Up, a year later.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]