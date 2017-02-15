Kim Kardashian Did Not Ditch Kanye West On Valentine’s Day [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian has ditched Kanye West on Valentine’s Day. At least that’s what Radar Online wants you to believe.

“Uh oh, Kanye! Kim Kardashian was all smiles as she received Valentine’s Day flowers from a fan in New York City on Monday. Meanwhile, the reality star has been icing out her rapper hubby after an epic fight”

The article adds quotes an insider who says Kim doesn’t think Kanye should be concentrating on his Yeezy clothing line, but he disobeyed her, and that’s how the Valentine’s Day fight started. The commenters after the article didn’t seem to have too much sympathy for Kardashian.

“Next time Kim gets married she needs to include in her pre-nup, a clause that forbids her fourth victim from ‘giving her bad press,'” says one commenter.

However, Gossip Cop says this story is completely fabricated.

“Kim Kardashian did NOT ‘ditch’ Kanye West on Valentine’s Day, despite a completely false report. Gossip Cop can debunk the story, which is filled with untrue claims,” claims columnist Shari Weiss, adding that the gossip site has been constantly lying about Kanye and Kim in order to get hits.

This isn’t the first rumor Kardashian had to deal with this past week. Radar Online was the culprit of another story that claimed Kardashian was afraid to move into her new home because of security concerns.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are putting the final touches on their $20 million Hidden Hills, Calif., mega-mansion, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that now, Kardashian doesn’t even want to move in!”

“Kim does not feel safe at this new place because it is so large. It is so spread out and it is going to cost them a fortune just for security,” an insider told Radar Online. However, the site has once again been busted by Gossip Cop.

“Kim Kardashian is NOT refusing to move into her new home over security concerns, despite a report. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust the story,” writes Shari Weiss, who adds that Kardashian’s rep even says the story is laughable.

In news that isn’t fake, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to wish Kanye a happy Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine's Day A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:04am PST

As People notes, it looks like the couple actually did spend the holiday together. Kardashian flew from Los Angeles to New York City in order to reunite with West, who is preparing to show Yeezy Season 5, his latest collection with Adidas. He will unveil it on Wednesday.

People also reported that Kardashian spent her Saturday doing some spring cleaning and organizing all the outfits she has worn over the years. She showed her fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at her huge collection of gowns and shoes.

All in 1 video! Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more! A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:34am PST

These are certainly happier times for Kim Kardashian, who was robbed just over five months ago in a Paris hotel room. A couple weeks back, Us Weekly reported that Kardashian was continuing to testify about her robbery case. She was spotted leaving a New York City courthouse with two bodyguards. A French judge was flown out to New York City in order to take testimony and try to identify the robbers who broke into Kardashian’s apartment.

“They have a lot of evidence that’s not out there in the media. Kim is anxious to get this behind her but remains appreciative to the French authorities who have been really thorough and she’s happy justice is going to be served,” a source told Us Weekly.

Let’s hope things continue to get better for the superstar. It sounds like 2017 is going to be a huge year for Kardashian.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]