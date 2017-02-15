Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, One Direction Fans And Skai Jackson: What Is Love?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Who loves Zayn Malik formerly of One Direction? Millions of people do including his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid, his parents, new fans, and countless Directioners. But a lot of people really don’t love him, which makes him a perfect poster child for Valentines Day 2017. It is a polarizing year when no one seems to agree on anything, including the ever-controversial, so called bad boy of One Direction.

Zayn Malik shocked the world in March of 2015 when he literally ran away from One Direction. No one understood at the time, why Z left mid-tour hopped on a jet and returned to his parents’ house.

Zayn Malik clarified his situation in his book Zayn when he explained that he was suffering from severe anxiety and an eating disorder, that kept him from eating for days on end. Malik was sick. Probably far sicker than he realized at the time, but his survival instincts seem to have taken over, forcing him to return home.

Soon after, Zayn Malik shocked the world again when he broke up with Perrie Edwards, his girlfriend of four years. They were even engaged. Then, not long after, the former One Direction singer met Gigi Hadid and they’ve been happy together ever since.

Some One Direction fans and Perrie Edwards fans have felt more or less resentful of Z at times because he left One Direction and Perrie Edwards in the spring of 2015. A lot of people didn’t understand, and Malik has never really explained his side of the breakup with Perrie. Perhaps it would not be gentlemanly to do so.

After all that, every time Zayn Malik said or tweeted a word, online journalists said Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend was throwing shade or slamming something or someone. Of course, if Zayn didn’t tweet, he was snubbing someone. As the former One Direction singer, Z just could not win on Twitter or in interviews.

Gigi Hadid adores Zayn Malik, though. The stunning Victoria’s Secret supermodel is bound to make Valentines Day special for her sexy former One Direction beau. Gigi Hadid started her day by adorning herself in a Zayn T-Shirt according to The Mirror.

Skai Jackson, famous child star of Bunk’d and Jessie, showed Zayn Malik quite another kind of love when she came to his defense when Z was bullied online by Azealia Banks, who hurled racist slurs at One Direction’s Z on Twitter last May. Azealia even attacked Skai when Skai Jackson said Banks needed to “simmer down.”

Why did Skai Jackson step up in defense of Gigi Hadid’s beau, Zayn Malik? Skai Jackson told Teen Vogue she had to speak up.

“She [Azaelia Banks] was trending because of all the negative things and all the racial slurs that she was saying to [Zayn Malik]. I felt like it was totally offensive and not right to say at all. She’s a bully, and I’ve been bullied when I was younger. I’m against bullying, I hate it because I’ve dealt with it. I felt like I had to say something on my Twitter.”

So why is it that not everyone likes Zayn Malik? Gigi Hadid’s beau is talented, attractive and incredibly creative, but somehow always misunderstood by some. Still, Malik has a massive following of fans. Probably, no one is universally liked.

Zayn Malik is still beloved by at least most One Direction fans, who now see Z did not break up One Direction. Malik was just the first to collapse on their hectic tour schedule. Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan were ready for a break too, but it was harder on Malik because of his anxiety.

Gigi Hadid understands better than anyone what Zayn Malik is going through, and Gigi Hadid loyally stands by her man. Zayn has severe anxiety coupled with an eating disorder that renders him dangerously thin when he tours.

One Direction is now on hiatus and there is at least a chance Zayn Malik might return for their reunion if the timing is right and Z can master his anxiety sufficiently by then.

So Zayn Malik is loved by Gigi Hadid, adored by millions of fans, and was defended gallantly by Skai Jackson, who is still just a young girl, but saw him treated unfairly and spoke up against bullying.

Zayn Malik’s situation is a lot like everyone else’s in that way. He has a lot of people who love him in one way or another, but there are also people who love to give him a hard time. Everyone gets bullied, but everyone is also loved by at least a fraction of the people who know them. Most One Direction fans like Z and Gigi Hadid adore him. In addition, good-hearted people everywhere, like Skai Jackson, have a genuine sense of caring for all others, and will not tolerate seeing someone senselessly bullied.

At the close of Valentines Day, 2017, a lot of people are with their lovers, in the same way, Zayn Malik is with Gigi Hadid, but there are some people who probably feel unloved, bullied, hurt, and sad, especially so on this day of love. Some people feel left out. At the same time, though, there are many different kinds of love, and almost everyone is loved in some way by someone.

Unlike tonight with Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, sometimes love isn’t a dozen roses and a box of chocolates. Sometimes love is taking sides with a stranger against an unfair attack as Skai Jackson did. Sometimes love is just caring enough to say hi. Sometimes love is giving someone the benefit of the doubt, or understanding when no one else does.

Perhaps in this age where being single is commonplace, anger is an epidemic, and loneliness abounds, emphasis should be on reaching out on this special day to those who are alone too. Reach out this week to those who are bullied, those who are feeling lost, left out, or anxious. It doesn’t have to be romantic, just be friendly and supportive.

Zayn Malik like most people is not universally adored. He’s often misunderstood, misquoted, and taken out of context. Still, the former one direction singer is adored by Gigi Hadid, his parents, and so many adoring One Direction fans. Zayn’s been bullied, criticized and even threatened, but who hasn’t.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will probably have a great Valentines Day, and may everyone who isn’t, realize for a moment that they too are loved by others in one way or another.

