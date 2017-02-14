‘Hacking the Wild’ Puts A New Spin On Outdoor Survival Techniques

In Hacking the Wild’s sneak-peek video, Andy Quitmeyer states that he goes out into the wild and starts “hacking stuff together.” He uses what is described as everyday technology and his knowledge of science to help him survive in the wilderness. His somewhat unorthodox methods on Hacking the Wild provides a fresh look at surviving in nature by using proven outdoor survival skills along with a backpack full of wires, laptops, tracking devices, and more.

Broadway World shared that Quitmeyer will put his skills to the test in some of the most remote areas of the world on Hacking the Wild, ranging from a desolate Pacific Island to the harsh back country of Alaska. During each of his hour-long, six-episode adventures on Hacking the Wild, Andy will strive to hack his was back to civilization by using only the materials that he has on hand. He has learned through trial and error how to build specialized tools, sensors, and other devices that are needed in whatever ecosystem he may find himself in.

Jungle is one of the best places to work ! pic.twitter.com/246260gRjD — Digital Naturalism (@HikingHack) February 14, 2017

Andy can hack a myriad of objects including those made from items such as a coconut shell, an eyeglass holder, and a stainless steel coffee mug. With them he is able to create repelling devices, traps, alarms, a compass, and even a heating system. During his time in the wilderness on Hacking the Wild, Quitmeyer will have to find and cook his own food as well as he works to navigate his way out of the wilderness and back to civilization.

“Andy Quitmeyer is the only person in the world who can survive the way he does— with a unique combination of know-how, tech and stamina. With Hacking the Wild, we mix primitive skills and modern technology to put a scientific spin on survival,” said Marc Etkind, general manager of the Science Channel.

According to The Futon Critic, Quitmeyer is an award-winning author and as the leading authority on merging technology with nature, he is known as the world’s first “Digital Survivalist”. The Digital Naturalism website explains what exactly it is that Andy is attempting to achieve with his fascinating hacks that he uses out in the wild. Several of the devices he has developed are on the website, and a few of them will most likely be featured on Hacking the Wild.

“Digital Naturalism investigates the role that Digital Media can play for Biological Field Work. It looks to uphold the naturalistic values of wilderness exploration, while investigating the new abilities offered by digital technology.”

GT alum Andrew Quitmeyer shows his love for adventure in #hackingthewild starting 2/15, 10 pm @ScienceChannel https://t.co/MIaZ5zUvej pic.twitter.com/CGGt1dQzaz — GVU Center (@gvucenter) February 14, 2017

Andy’s website states that the new series is based loosely on his work during “Hiking Hacks” where he built interactive electronics entirely in the wilderness. The website goes on to say that the first season of Hacking the Wild features work that was inspired by his PhD research into Digital Naturalism while at the Georgia Institute of Technology as well. Quitmeyer has been hired by some of the world’s most prestigious scientific institutions, including the Smithsonian Institution. As a Smithsonian Fellow in 2013, he taught interaction design and digital bio-crafting workshops to scientists living in the Panamanian Rainforest. American Arts Incubator shared that his trans-disciplinary, multimedia works have been featured on PBS, NPR, The Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network, Make Magazine, and Wired.

Hacking the Wild is produced by Ample for the Science Channel. Executive producers for AMPLE are Ari Mark and Phil Lott, and Neil Laird serves as the executive producer for the Science Channel.

Will you be checking out this intriguing new series? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions concerning Hacking the Wild below. Hacking the Wild premieres on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 p.m. ET on the Science Channel.

[Featured Image by Andrew Quitmeyer/Facebook]