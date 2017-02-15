Rachel Lindsay Already In Talks For ‘Dancing With The Stars’: Which Season?

Rachel Lindsay was just announced as The Bachelorette, but it turns out that she is already talking to another reality show as well. Hollywood Life shared the details about the chance that Rachel could end up on the show Dancing With the Stars. A source revealed that they are already talking to Rachel about being on the show.

A source spoke out and shared the details. Here is what they had to say about it.

“Within the next two seasons of DWTS, producers with the show and ABC are trying to lock down what season she will do. They want to take advantage of all the positive press they expect from it all, but are just weighing the pros and cons of doing it early or not.”

The thing is, it would be really hard for Rachel Lindsay to do the next season of the show because it will start airing in March. Unless they change things up, she will be filming her season of The Bachelorette during this time. Her season will actually start airing as soon as DWTS is over, so it just doesn’t look like there would be time. Now, Rachel Lindsay could easily join the show that will air after her season of The Bachelorette is done airing, but that would mean trying to make a new relationship work while trying to win the mirrorball trophy at the same time.

The source went on to share saying, “One of the decisions to make the announcement for her being on The Bachelorette was because if they put her on this season of DWTS, it wouldn’t seem super random.” This does make sense, but really there is no way for her to do the next season and for them to film The Bachelorette at the same time with Rachel Lindsay.

Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette looks like it will be a pretty serious one. Lindsay is planning to find love. She told Jimmy Kimmel, “I want someone who’s ready for what I’m ready for. I’m 31, I’m ready to find a husband, someone who’s ready start a family.”

People shared that Rachel also recently opened up about her thoughts on interracial dating. Lindsay isn’t against it at all and is making history as the first African American to be picked as a lead on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Rachel shared a few details on what she wants in a man. It does sound like a pro athlete could be a great match. Here is what she had to say.

“Physically, I really don’t have a type. I’m very open, which I think will be really exciting when the guys come out the limo because I don’t know what I’m going to get! I’m really not picky. I’m a sucker for a great smile. That’s probably my favorite physical attribute. I just want a guy with good morals, who’s funny. I’m corny, it’s easy to make me laugh. I like a guy who can hold a good conversation. I want him to be intelligent and ambitious. They have to like sports! They don’t have to play them, but they have to be able to talk about them.”

