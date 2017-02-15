‘LHHATL’: Stevie J Files To Dismiss Drug Test Request Against Joseline Hernandez

Stevie J was back in court for another one of his kids this week. This time, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was dealing with a Georgia court over the ongoing custody and child support battle for baby Bonnie Bella. It turns out that Stevie had a change of heart about the drug testing he requested for Joseline Hernandez but that doesn’t mean their court battle is over. On Thursday, just days after ending his longtime criminal child support case in New York, Stevie visited a Georgia court to file a voluntary dismissal on some of the demands he was making right before Joseline gave birth.

After a very contentious year for Stevie and Joseline, it looks like the former LHHATL couple was able to put their differences aside in order to raise their daughter Bonnie Bella together. Due to their new ability to get along, Stevie has decided to drop the drug testing request that he made in December 2016 prior to his newest daughters birth, The Jasmine Brand reports.

#LAHHATL #baddestputa The baddest bishhh in the street. #youwannabes #puertoricanprincess Baby here I can whoop your ass now doe ????just kidding. #lahhatlMarch A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

For those who may have missed it, Stevie filed paperwork right before Joseline gave birth. In the filing, he requested that Joseline and their new baby be drug tested as soon as she gave birth. Stevie claimed that Joseline had been using drugs and drinking while pregnant with their daughter, causing him to also request physical custody of the newborn.

Stevie’s filing came in response to Joseline, who also filed paperwork against her former lover back in December. She put in a legal request to force Stevie J to submit to a paternity test prior to the birth of their daughter. She also asked for child support and custody arrangements to be made as soon as possible, citing Stevie’s other child support case and her concern that she wouldn’t be able to get any money from him for her own child.

Spending the night in the studio with my music. The only true love I know ???????????? A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Thankfully, Stevie J and Joseline are in a much better place now. Stevie is even posting pictures of the Puerto Rican princess on Instagram and labeling them as “flashback Friday” pictures. Stevie must be reminiscing about better days, back when he was still with Mimi Faust before she found out about his affair with Joseline.

#flashbackfriday #dangerzone A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Nowadays, Stevie J and Mimi seem to be best friends. She’s even going to accompany the VH1 star when he takes on his next project, Penthouse Pets. Stevie’s newest VH1 reality TV show will be about his new job, scouring the country to find beautiful women to grace the covers of Penthouse magazine. The show is rumored to start filming in March or April.

Stevie’s other spinoff show, Leave It To Stevie just aired it’s finale not long ago as well. In the gripping last episode, Stevie became single again after Faith Evans dumps him for not being faithful. Big surprise, right? Not really. Not even to Stevie J, who admitted during the final moments of the show that he wanted to do right by his Bad Boy Records partner but that the temptation was just too fierce when Yung Joc invited a whole bunch of beautiful women to join them on a recent camping trip. Let’s just say that Stevie J isn’t the first Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star to forget his commitment when it comes to mixing hot tubs, hot women and alcohol. It probably won’t be the last either.

My ❤️s A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

As far as Stevie J’s custody battle with Joseline Hernandez, it seems to be mostly a formality now. Stevie and Joseline are still going forward with the court case so they can get a legal ruling on how much Stevie must pay for Bonnie Bella’s care. It will also lay down the rules about when Stevie will get visitation with his newest daughter. Even without the legal issues resolved, Stevie seems to be seeing his new baby often and is also getting along well with her mother Joseline, at least for now.

