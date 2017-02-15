‘The Lego Batman Movie:’ Six Reasons To Watch The Film If You Still Haven’t

The Lego Batman Movie opened in the United States on Feb. 10 and yet, talks about the action-comedy film have not stopped. It’s the kind of comedy that everyone would like to see, but apart from the jokes, there is a heartwarming story to it. If you have not watched this movie yet, here are five reasons that will make you want to.Awesome character

1. Awesome characters

All the characters in The Lego Batman Movie are adorable, and according to Movie Pilot, there’s not a single character that is unlikeable. This means that major and minor characters alike deserve to be loved as each of them has the ability to make people laugh. The perfect Bat family, as the publication put it, composed of Batman, Robin, Barbara, and Alfred, is also oozing with chemistry and that makes this animated film a must-watch for those who have not done so. For those who have, watching the movie again will not be a problem either.

2. Humor from the start

Will Arnett is the voice behind Batman in The Lego Batman Movie and his performance that gives the audience a not so Batman-like impression is what makes the movie funny. Everyone knows how the Batman movie has always been dark and serious, with the likes of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale playing the character, but with this Lego animated film, you will get the comedic relief you need even at the start of the movie.

3. Singing Batman

If there is one thing that would be funny to see – or hear, in this case – it would be Batman singing. Batman’s vocal performance in The Lego Batman Movie was that catchy and awesome, he will leave the tune stuck in people’s heads, according to The Gulf News.

4. The many references

There are just way too many movie references made in The Lego Batman Movie. Anyone who is not paying attention that much might miss some of them, which include the Batman Trilogy by Christopher Nolan, Batman and Robin, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Batman Forever.

Those DC films were not the only references made in The Lego Batman Movie as there were also those about TV shows or movies, villains and odd creatures. For Marvel fans, there was also a reference to Iron Man and those who are curious about what was said about the superhero should just watch The Lego Batman Movie. IGN also gives a comprehensive list of the Easter eggs and references made in the film.

5. The villains

The Lego Batman Movie features a lot of crazy villains that the Caped Crusader had battled with at one point in his existence, which include those that appeared in the comics or TV series. This means that the audience can expect appearances from the Condiment King, The Eraser, Egghead, and Zebra Man. Although they only appear briefly, their scenes are still worth catching for good laughs.

6. The superb voice cast

The Lego Batman Movie would not be that fascinating if it weren’t for the voices behind the characters. Besides Arnett, people will get to hear Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Mariah Carey as the Mayor of Gotham, and Zach Galifianakis as the Joker. Also on board as voice actors are Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, and Conan O’ Brien.

The Lego Batman Movie is directed by Chris Kay and it has been well-received by the audience. The animated film even topped the box-office charts, beating the erotic movie, Fifty Shades Darker, according to estimates, as reported by BBC.

Have you already watched The Lego Batman Movie? Would you watch it again? Sound off in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]